iFLY San Antonio empowers people with all abilities to take flight, partners with Kinetic Kids

iFLY, the world’s largest indoor skydiving operator, celebrated its All Abilities Night on Friday, April 28 at its San Antonio tunnel by partnering with Kinetic Kids. More than 70 differently-abled participants and their families took flight at the tunnel’s All Abilities Night. The event aimed to encourage all individuals, despite physical and mental barriers, to push past limitations and take flight.

“I won’t ever forget this. This was really fun,” said All Abilities participant Seth Bosquez. “It was really nice to see people like me and people with worse disabilities than me actually get out there and do something like this.”

iFLY All Abilities is an indoor skydiving program aimed at providing an encouraging experience to those with varying physical and mental abilities, in an inclusive environment with flyers of all ages, skills and abilities.

“All Abilities April is aimed to inspire participants to dream bigger and to challenge themselves,” said Matt Ryan, iFLY president and COO. “As part of this program, participants are able to push their limits and break barriers in ways they didn’t know were possible. We’re proud to empower differently-abled people and deliver the dream of flight to someone who might think it’s impossible.”

At iFLY, consumers can experience the sensation of skydiving in a safe, comfortable and fun environment. Each indoor skydiving facility is designed to replicate the sensation of freefall, creating conditions that allow people to fly on a smooth cushion of air. With the help of certified flight instructors, patrons learn to fly and experience true human flight in a supportive and safe environment.

