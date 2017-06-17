Hiatus Spa + Retreat, a personalized approach to relaxation

By Lucy Almanza

lucy@laprensasa.com

Imagine a room filled with natural light, soothing sounds, sweet aromas and a cup of hot tea in your hand…well, that is what you can expect when you enter San Antonio’s newest wellness location, Hiatus Spa + Retreat.

Located at the Pearl, the 5,000-square-foot spa strives to offer a personalized experience from start to finish. After a couple of busy weeks, a spa day was exactly what my mind, body and soul needed. Let me just say, I was not disappointed.

I was promptly greeted, and while I sipped on their signature hot tea, I filled out a couple of forms to customize my treatment, which I loved. I was super excited. The receptionist gave me a tour of the two-story facility, and I was immediately impressed.

The spa features 13 treatment rooms, a hydro-therapy room for Vichy shower treatments, a relaxation therapy room with zero gravity chairs and more. I was then escorted to the women’s locker room, where I was able to prepare for my massage. The room, beautifully decorated with orchids, was clean and the fully equipped with Aveda products whether you want to shower or fix your hair – it’s all there.

Once I changed into a super comfortable robe, I headed to the relaxation lounge where I was able to serve myself more of their hot tea or strawberry-lemon infused water and disconnect from the outside world. It was lovely. The ambience was so serene.

Shortly after, I was called for my treatment by Cassandra. I received the 60 minute Signature Massage, which I highly recommend. Powered by products with real green ingredients, my treatment began with a gentle foot scrub and customized aromatherapy, which was used throughout the rest of the service.

Mixing Swedish techniques, this massage relaxes muscles, improves circulation, increases range of motion, and stimulates the skin and nervous system. It also restores balance and reduces tension. The massage was incredibly relaxing, and the aromatherapy took it to another level. It was the perfect combination to forget about any stress that I had that day.

Once my service ended, Cassandra graciously handed me another cup of tea and escorted me back to the relaxation room to relax some more. Overall, it was a wonderful experience, and I cannot wait to go back to try another treatment.

The spa offers unique services, including The Yours, Truly Massage (customized to you and only you), The Perfectionist Facial, One & Only Mani-Pedi, Body Glow, The Kindred Spirits Couples Massge under a starlit room, as well as their acclaimed Monthly Retreat – a hybrid massage, scrub and Vichy shower treatment created each month with seasonal ingredients and finished with a handcrafted cocktail.

Best of all, Hiatus uses vegan massage oils, paraben-free and non-toxin products, even on nail services. The spa’s personalized approach to wellness is driven by the view that regular relaxation should be an empowering part of a healthy, happy lifestyle.

The new spa also offers their affordable, regular access spa membership, H-Circle. For $69 a month, H-Circle members choose one signature “Essential Service” each month, which can include the Signature Massage, Tailor-Made Facial, One & Only Mani-Pedi, Body Glow or the Body Wrap. The membership also includes special discounted pricing for members on all treatments and 10 percent off all retail products.

Hiatus Spa + Retreat San Antonio is located at The Cellars at Pearl at 312 Pearl Parkway, Building 4. For more information, please visit www.hiatusspa.com.