Giant bugs infest San Antonio Zoo

We’re buggin’ out this summer! A swarm of larger than life insects have nested at San Antonio Zoo as it kicks off Memorial Day weekend with Bug Mania! The zoo will showcase 19 larger than life animatronic bugs, some as tall as 15 feet high and 24 feet wide, to help magnify the importance that insects play in our world.

Brought to life with movement and sound, the addition of these oversized bugs will shed light on creatures that are often feared and avoided. Despite being ranked amongst America’s top fears, most insects are harmless and play a vital role in our ecosystem. From pollinating and fertilizing, to controlling pests and aiding in decomposition, and even providing a source of food for many people, insects are pivotal in retaining balance in our world.

“Bug Mania! is an educational tool as much as it is a celebration of some of nature’s tiniest but most important players” said Laurie Brown, San Antonio Zoo’s Education Department manager of Volunteers and Guest Encounter and resident bug expert. “We are proud to host this exhibit as it gives us a chance to magnify the importance of invertebrates and replace fear, aversion and unawareness with understanding and appreciation.”

The eye-pooping replicas include a Mexican redknee tarantula, emperor scorpion, orb-web spider, bombardier beetle and devil’s flower mantis. In addition, three educational interpretation stations staffed by education specialists will give guests the opportunity to learn fascinating facts about insects, and even see and interact with real live bugs.

Bug Mania premiered on May 26 and will run until Sept. 3, and is included with zoo admission. For a sweet discount on Bug Mania! admission, Krispy Kreme is offering a coupon at locations around town.

San Antonio Zoo, operated by San Antonio Zoological Society, is a nonprofit organization committed to securing a future for wildlife. Through its passion and expertise in animal care, conservation and education, the zoo’s mission is to inspire its community to love, engage with, act for and protect animals and the places they live.

The zoo welcomes more than a million visitors each year and is open year-round. San Antonio Zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the Zoological Association of America and Humane Certified by American Humane.

For more information, please visit www.sazoo.org.