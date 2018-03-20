Drug and DWI Court: giving second chances

Alcoholism and drug addiction afflicts countless communities across the country, and San Antonio is no exception. With deaths in drunk driving and opioid overdoses on the rise it is becoming extremely difficult to understand where the solution to these deeply seeded issues will come from.

A group of city officials inside the judicial department of San Antonio has taken a stand against these calamities. The Drug and DWI court of the Bexar County Courthouse has restructured the way offenders are processed, and attempt to guide these individuals on a path that won’t lead to a felony.

Manny Martinez is currently interning for the Drug and DWI courts and is a psychology major at Our Lady of the Lake University. Thw 23 year old Martinez makes his weekly rounds at the Bexar County courthouse each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. He assists in closing files for participants in the rehabilitation program. On Fridays he sits in during court where he can be there as late as 7 p.m.

“We help those that are high need and high risk,” Martinez said. “We are a misdemeanor court trying to prevent people from getting a felony. People think we are soft on them because they are criminals and don’t believe in the aspect that addiction is a disease. They have to go through a psychological and clinical screenings, and after we do those screening we determine if they are high risk or high need.”

For the last few months Martinez has been witnessing firsthand the effect that Judge Celeste Brown (DWI) and Judge Tommy Stolhandske (ADC) are having on the individuals that pass through their Therapeutic Court system. The system, created by the DWI and therapeutic court takes a more personal approach to its participants. The program is completely voluntary and provides misdemeanor offenders the opportunity to self-reprimand by going through five phases instead of spending time in a cell.

The program includes incentives and for each phase completed. Phase one: Acute Stabilization, which includes goals that each person must commit themselves to completing before being moved to the next phase. Some of these goals are appearing in court twice a month, weekly visits to probation officers, housing, compliance with court order curfew, and home visits.

If program attendees complete each phase they will graduate from the program and it will show on their record that they have a made a commitment to change and turn their lives in a different direction.

Martinez is no stranger to the courts. In 2015 he stood in front of judge to decide his fate and possible criminal record of a TABC sting incident. Through countless hours spent at the courthouse and numerous lawyer fees, Martinez finally had the charges dismissed from his record. It is something he now uses as a contrast to his internship. Martinez says that during his trial he felt nothing but seperration and apathy from the judge preciding over his case. It is different story at the theraptutic court.

“What I really love was that my first day of my internship, I sat a big rectangular table for a sit in with a woman was was being processed. There was a DA, a defense attorney, the counselor, a probation officer, and the judge. The judge called each person after the first woman one by one and sat with them and their case one on one.”

After only a few months as an intern, Martinez now has a new aspiration to become a judge in the Drug and DWI court. He wants to dedicate his life’s work to helping those in need of stability and provide specific aid to those who truly need it. The San Antonio native already understands that his road has barely begun but it is one, in his words is worth it, if it means that he can help change the way alcoholism and drug addiction is handled by the judicial system.