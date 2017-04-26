City opens new South Side Lions Senior Center

By Nathaly Cruz

The grand opening of the new South Side Lions Senior Center took place on Friday, April 21. U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX35), District 3 Councilwoman Rebecca J. Viagran and other city officials were present at the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Located on 3303 Pecan Valley Drive, the 13,033 square-foot facility will provide meals and wellness programming to the seniors of San Antonio. The facility is designed to provide a healthy, active, independent and engaged lives.

South Side Lions Senior Center was funded with $6 million from the public approved 2012-2017 Bond Program. It is the city’s first comprehensive senior center to be located in Council District 3.

“We are very excited. District 3 residents and District 3 seniors are worth it, and they deserve it. I am very proud of that fact,” said Councilwoman Viagran. “We still have a dog park that is going to be open in the area. So, it’s all coming together, and again, it is what our residents deserve.”

María Villagómez, assistant city manager, explained what the seniors can anticipate from this center. “They can expect to make new friendships, take computer classes and learn about different topics that they are interested in,” she said.

The center will provide services to more than 300 seniors and serve approximately 125 meals with 32,000 meals provided annually. It features a 125-seat dining hall, warming kitchen, game area with pool table, table tennis, card tables, exercise rooms, meeting space and an instructional computer lab.

“With this center we have nine comprehensive senior centers across the city. In the bond program, there is a recommendation to do two more. If it passes in May, we will be able to build two additional comprehensive centers,” Villagómez continued.

Villagómez wants to invite the community to come and to enjoy the center. “We are very excited about this center, and I think seniors will have a blast,” she concluded.

The South Side Lions Senior Center will also provide a variety of activities and services, including fitness stations, dance classes and health screenings, as well as transportation options to those within a 5-mile radius of the facility on a new 23-passenger wheelchair accessible bus. The center will be open from Monday to Friday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information please visit www.sanantonio.gov.