Catholic Charities partners up with KB Home to bring awareness of Project Cool

By Nathaly Cruz

On July 27, KB Home employees delivered 100 fans to the Guadalupe Community Center. Catholic Charities has partnered up with KB home to bring awareness to Project Cool.

Project Cool is an annual citywide effort to provide free box fans to the elderly in desperate need of fans. Over 2,000 fans are needed immediately to meet the demand of seniors living in Bexar County without air conditioning.

Since 2004, KB Homes, through its community giving initiative called KB Cares, have donated more than 3,000 fans to Project Cool.

In an interview with La Prensa, Lizzy Nemeth, executive director of the Guadalupe Community Center invites the community to form part of this project.

“We are one of the main entities that provide project cool. It is its 21-year and we partner up with the city of San Antonio, the fire departments, St. Vincent De Paul and United Way. We are trying to raise more donations, we are running low in fans and we need about 2,000 more fans,” said Nemeth.

Nemeth said fans can be donated to any fire station, excluding Fire Station 23; drop them off at Catholic Charities, at 1801 W. Cesar Chavez Blvd, or at 202 W. French Place, or make monetary donations at www.ccaosa.org.

“The fans are going quick, so we do need more. We get anywhere from 20 to 50 people coming daily,” Nemeth said. “We are entering the hottest part of the season, we are inviting people to participate in the fan-a-thon we will be announcing the date. Are goal is to raise 2,000 fans.”

Seniors in need can call the United Way Helpline at 211, where they will be directed to a United Way site in their area code that can assist.

The project started in 1996. The fans provided have helped prevent heat-related illness and death during the summer to countless seniors. A box fan provides a low-cost and low-energy means for seniors to stay cool during the summer without incurring high electric bills. The goal this summer is to provide 5,000 fans to seniors in Bexar County.

The mission of Catholic Charities is to provide for the needs of the community through selfless service under the sign of love. They serve people of all faiths and all walks of life, from those not yet born to those at the end of life’s journey. Catholic Charities advocate social justice in order to eliminate oppression and build a just and compassionate society.

If you are need of a fan call United Way Helpline at 211 for a Project Cool site nearest you. For additional information about this program, please call Lizzy Nemeth at 210-226-6178 x205. For more information please visit www.ccaosa.org.