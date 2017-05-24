C.H. Guenther awards $22,500 in scholarships to local students

C.H. Guenther celebrated 16 years of awarding scholarships to 15 deserving seniors graduating from the San Antonio Independent School District (SAISD). These college bound students received $1,500 in scholarships during an awards luncheon on Thursday, May 18 at the C. H. Guenther Corporate Headquarters.

Through the scholarship program, which began as part of the company’s 150th anniversary celebration in 2001, C.H. Guenther has provided approximately $300,000 in scholarship funds to help assist with college expenses.

The C. H. Guenther & Son, Inc. scholarship program requires that students maintain a “B” average, have a 90 percent attendance record and participate in school, extracurricular and community activities. Applicants also write a one-page essay about “Why a college education is important.”

This year’s honorees are (by high school, name and college accepted):

Brackenridge High School – Brandon Aaron Arriola, The University of Texas at San Antonio; John Gabriel Naranjo, The University of Texas at San Antonio

C.H. Guenther & Son, Inc., is home of Pioneer, White Wings, Peter Pan, Morrison Corn-kits, Williams Seasonings, Tribeca Artisan Bread, and Sun-Bird Asian Seasoning Brands. The company has 17 operations globally and more than 2,000 employees in four countries.