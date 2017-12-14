The Baptist Health Foundation donates over $6 Million

On Dec 12, The Baptist Health Foundation of San Antonio held its 2017 Grant Award Ceremony at the First Baptist Church of San Antonio. A sizable attendance comprised of city officials, special unit police officers, grant receivers, and their family members filled the pews of the church. Over $6 million grants were given to numerous nonprofits, private, faith based, and city programs that ranged from individuals to the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD). There was 94 grant recipients in total.

“We want you to meet the needs of the neighborhoods of our city.” CEO of Baptist Church Health Foundation Cody Knowlton said. “Your mission furthers our mission. Your good work in the city keeps the river flowing. We are grateful for you, we need each of you. This city needs you.”

KENS 5’s Marvin Hurst was made Master of Ceremonies for the evening to announce notable grant receivers. One of those is Amber Ochoa, a nursing student at University of the Incarnate Word. She is just one of the many recipients the foundation sought to assist.

“The main impact the scholarship from the Baptist Health Foundation has on me, is that it has allowed me to better focus on my studies here, to better focus on patient care at my clinical sites as well,” said Ochoa.

More than $1 million were used for scholarships for students across San Antonio. $177,000 was donated by the foundation went to Community Impact programs which include St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Autism Community Network, San Antonio AIDS Foundation, and 25 other organizations.

Responsive Grants held the highest recipient amount of more than $3.5 million for 42 separate organizations devoted to changing the community around them through social services. The remainder of the $1.6 million went to strategic initiatives such as UT Health San Antonio, Military Community Youth Ministries, and the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center.

SAPD’s Mental Health Unit received the Baptist House Health Foundation’s Spirit of Health Award, and the largest amount for an individual program with a whopping $600,000. The unit entails specialized police officers to confront incidents that deal with citizens suffering from mental health issues. The officers of the Health Unit were in full uniform to accept the award from the Baptist Health foundation and were accompanied by Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

“Founded in 2008, the 11 member detail specializes in de-escalating crisis situations involving the mentally ill.” said Nirenberg. “These plain-clothed officers rush to the most volatile scenes, and guide mentally ill residents to peaceful resolutions of emergencies.”

With all grant receivers and organization recognized a choir sang accompanied by percussion and esteemed pianist Bryan Richardson, played out the grantees as they took pictures with their massive award check just a few feet from the church hall.