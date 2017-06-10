Local family donates land to expand Playhouse San Antonio

Local business owner John R. “Rick” Aleman, wife Christina, and his two children, Richie and Selena, have given The Playhouse San Antonio, formerly the San Antonio Little Theater, one of its largest financial gifts from a family donor in recent history with the donation of an 8,000-square-foot parcel of land. The gift was deeded to The Playhouse on May 10. The land, 725 West Ashby Place, valued at $250,000, is directly across the street from the theater, making it the perfect place for the Playhouse’s future expansion.

Aleman obtained the property many years ago with an eye towards expanding the family’s business operations. Headquarters for the company, named for his children, is located next door at 717 West Ashby.

“Once we decided against expanding our offices, we looked for other ways to utilize the property,” said Aleman. “I have been a life-long fan of the theater, probably because I don’t have any of that type of talent myself! The proximity of the property to the theater made our decision an easy one.”

Aleman is the founder of Selrico Services, which provides food, construction, facilities maintenance, operations and maintenance, and other infrastructure support services to both the public and private sectors. Selrico has proudly supported the U.S. across the world, operating on three continents, multiple countries and 27 states. Selrico has provided disaster relief domestically in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi after hurricanes Katrina and Rita, and Selrico teams have mobilized in support of NATO and UN disaster relief missions worldwide.

Locally, Selrico is proud to be of service to the City of San Antonio through food service contracts providing meals to seniors, pre-K students, and youth participating in the summer lunch program. Selrico employs over 150 local, full-time team members who work in support of the food service operations and custodial operations in San Antonio. Currently, Selrico manages the custodial care of the Alamodome, Historic Market Square, La Villita and all branches of the San Antonio Public Library System.

The Playhouse San Antonio operates in the historic San Pedro Playhouse- the nation’s oldest city-built playhouse. The theater is located in San Pedro Springs Park, the first and oldest city park in the United States. The Playhouse, a nonprofit organization, produces professional, live theater that educates, inspires and connects communities. Upcoming productions include “Hairspray,” “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” “All is Calm,” and “Little Women.”

Native San Antonian and Theater CEO /Artistic Director George Green, is humbled by the donation.

“This gift will enable us to look at the feasibility of creating various opportunities for our organization. Some initial thoughts include administration needs, temporary performer housing and an educational conservatory. The conservatory/studios would be a place where students of all ages can come for voice, dance and drama lessons taught by certified professionals,” said Green.

The current footprint of the theater does not allow for additional office or creative spaces. Once a feasibility study is complete, the theater will determine the future of the property and implement a capital campaign to raise the funds needed to make the dream a reality.

Aleman hopes that this donation will encourage others to do the same to support the theater, which not only provides entertainment, but helps bring people together, whether it brings to light serious social issues or by offering a humorous diversion from our everyday lives.