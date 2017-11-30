High School Sophomore Brings Warmth to Children’s Shelter

For many high schoolers the holiday season means a break from school and time to relax. That does not count for 15-year-old sophomore Samantha Sanchez. On Tuesday, Nov. 21st Sanchez, she, with her team of all-girl volunteers, delivered dozens of blankets to Roy Maas Youth Alternatives Emergency Shelter, also known as The Bridge.

More than 100 handmade blankets were hand delivered to the shelter by Sanchez and her team. Children ranging from middle school to high school gathered in the common area to receive blankets and pajamas that would be theirs to keep. The room was filled with surprised and grateful faces when they were told they could keep them.

Sanchez has been warming people’s people, literally, and spiritually since 4th grade. She began a program called Sam’s Covers, where she and others in the community create warm fleece blankets for abused children.

“In 4th grade we had a service project for kids with cancer, so we made fleece blankets for them, so I thought it would be a good idea to implement that with kids who were neglected or abused,” Sanchez said.

When all the blankets had been disbursed, several children of The Bridge shelter came up to the volunteers for embraces and words of thanks. One boy brought a card a homemade to Sanchez to express his appreciation.

“It’s something that we should all do, we’re all called to do something,” Sanchez said. “I know I’m young and could be doing a million other things, but this is something I’ve been called to do, and I can do it, so I do it.”

Although Sanchez plans to attend college after high school, she has aspirations to continue to spread awareness for at-risk children and to continually be a part of her annual charitable event.