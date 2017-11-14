Google Fiber hits SA

Google announced that high-speed internet and television service Google Fiber launched sign-ups in two San Antonio neighborhoods Nov. 14.

Google Fiber was deployed near the Westover Hills area, located by Highway 151, and West End Park, a West Side neighborhood skirting Downtown.

Google states the focus in San Antonio is to provide super-fast Internet service and accessibility to content, such as live and local television, to all people, from any source they choose.

The Fiber 1000 service (1,000 mbps) is being priced at $55 monthly, with no hidden fees, contacts or data caps.

“We know that San Antonio, home to Hulu’s recently announced 500-person customer service operation, loves video streaming. So one option when you sign up for Fiber is to add YouTube TV. YouTube TV offers cable-free live TV from San Antonio’s local stations — ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC — and other popular cable networks like ESPN and AMC, along with a cloud DVR with no storage space limits.” Tyler Wallis, San Antonio City Manager for Google stated on the official Google Fiber Blog.

Those that sign up for YouTube TV as the same time as Google Fiber will receive a NVIDIA SHIELD TV, an advanced streaming device, and voice-activated remote control powered by Google Assistant, and a free trial of YouTube TV. After the trial expires, YouTube TV is available for $35 monthly.

Google is including one Google Wifi router with sign-up. Additional routers are available for purchase during installation.

“We want to thank San Antonio leaders for their vision and leadership throughout the process of bringing Fiber to the Alamo City. We also want to thank San Antonians for their patience – building a brand new fiber network is a big infrastructure project and a massive undertaking, and you’ve stuck with us,” Wallis stated.

For those first San Antonians, sign up is open until Dec. 21, In the meantime, Google asks to leave your email so they can notify you when your neighborhood is eligible, as coverage continues to expand in the Alamo City.