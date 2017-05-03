Enforcement begins for Don’t Block the Box pilot program

On January 25, 2017 the city launched the Don’t Block the Box pilot program. The pilot program is a measure that complements Vision Zero. Vision Zero is an initiative with the goal of eliminating all traffic fatalities and serious injuries.

The San Antonio Police Department will begin enforcement of each of the 10 pilot program intersections. Enforcement of each intersection as part of the pilot program will last throughout the month of May.

TCI posted signage reminding drivers not to block the box in January. Blocking the box means that a vehicle has stopped in the intersection and prevents or blocks other people driving, walking or biking from being able to cross the road. Blocking the box is not safe. It is illegal and causes traffic congestion. When a driver enters an intersection and is unable to travel all the way through, the driver stops traffic and endangers people walking by blocking crosswalks.

An intersection in each City Council district is included in the pilot program.

District 1: Euclid at San Pedro

District 2: Houston at W.W. White

District 3: Logwood at S.W. Military

District 4: Springvale at Valley-Hi

District 5: Commerce at Zarzamora

District 6: Culebra at Westwood Loop

District 7: Fredericksburg at Woodlake

District 8: Huebner at Fredericksburg

District 9: Silversands at West

District 10: Bulverde at Autry Pond – Classen Rd.

The pilot program will be evaluated for approximately six months. During this time, city staff will measure effectiveness by tracking occurrences when intersections are illegally blocked.

The City of San Antonio is striving to reach Vision Zero by implementing various safety enhancements. In FY 2015, FY 2016 and FY 2017, $1 million was provided for pedestrian safety improvements. In FY 2016 and FY 2017, an additional $10 million was added to the annual $5 million budgeted for new sidewalks, for a total of $15 million.

Innovative tools such as mid-block Z-crossings have been constructed at locations, such as Broadway across from the DoSeum, Culebra near General McMullen, and Commerce near Apache Creek Linear Park.