Una simple propuesta para México

Premios de la Radio 2017 Honors Best of Regional Mexican Music in U.S., Broadcast Live from Hollywood’s Dolby Theater — Star-studded music extravaganza pays homage to DREAMERS and airs November 9th on EstrellaTV Network, 8PM/ 7C — — An awards show voted on entirely by the public—the fans! —

Hispanic Association of Colleges & Universities to host its premiere conference on Hispanic higher education, Oct. 28-30, San Diego, California SAN ANTONIO, TX – October 25, 2017 – (HISPANICIZE WIRE) – The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU) will hosts its 31st Annual Conference “Championing Hispanic Higher Education Success: Driving America’s Prosperity” Oct. 28-30, 2017, at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront, in San Diego, California. The conference event is expected to draw a record number …