Trump y sus países de mierda

Nominations Now Open for the Hispanicize 2018 Positive Impact Awards — The program celebrates its fifth anniversary while honoring Latinos who have done outstanding work for their communities —

In Response to Intensifying Calls for Diversity in Advertising and PR, Hispanicize Event Launches Diversity Marketing and Communications Career Fair MIAMI, FL – January 16, 2018 – (HISPANICIZE WIRE) – In response to intensifying calls for improved diversity in the fields of advertising, marketing and PR, Hispanicize event today announced the launch of its Diversity Marketing and Communications Career Fair. The 9th annual Hispanicize 2018 (www.HispanicizeEvent.com) will take place April 17-19 at downtown Miami’s JW …