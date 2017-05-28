Sacrificing Texas values for hate: SB 4 closes the door on diversity

By Luis Roberto Vera, Jr., Esq., LULAC general counsel

For as long as I can remember, Texas has enjoyed a reputation of being a family-friendly state with hospitable and kind people. However, recently signed legislation, Texas Senate Bill 4 changes all that, in that it authorizes local law enforcement to apprehend and detain individuals based upon the color of their skin. As a result, countless of Texas residents will now live in fear of being harassed and even deported by their city governments and local police departments. The bill will go into effect Sept. 1.

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott was given plenty of warning regarding the negative effects of this bill.

The chiefs of police representing Texas’ largest cities, including Austin, Arlington, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, as well as, the Texas Police Chiefs’ Association, signed a letter opposing SB 4. In their letter, the chiefs clearly stated that SB 4 would lead to increased racial profiling as police would inquire into the immigration status of individuals based “on their appearance.” In addition, sheriffs from Travis, Dallas, Harris and Bexar County also opposed SB 4 in writing, calling the bill an unfunded mandate because it strains state’s resources in order to comply with federal immigration law.

According to these law enforcement officials, an inevitable consequence of checking the citizenship status of individuals based solely on their skin color is the erosion of trust between law enforcement and the community they serve. Rather than helping and working with their local law enforcement to ensure the apprehension of criminals, law enforcement officials fear that individuals will be hesitant to report crimes, resulting in increased crimes against immigrants and the community at large.

Unfortunately, these warnings did not deter Governor Abbott. Despite opposition from law enforcement as well as religious organizations, business leaders, community organizers and elected officials, Governor Abbott signed the controversial SB 4 into law during a Facebook Live signing ceremony. In addition to authorizing and encouraging local law enforcement to discriminate against people of color, the law bans sanctuary cities in Texas. The law leaves no room to do the right thing. For those law enforcement officials who fail to comply with SB 4, they can be fined $25,000 and face criminal charges.

Sadly, there are some individuals, even members of our own community, who would rather bury their heads in the sand and claim these laws are not a personal attack on the Latino community. I cannot imagine anything more personal than families torn apart, and children living in fear that their parents will be deported.

I love the State of Texas, but cannot stand by while others attempt to destroy the cultural diversity that makes Texas great. As a result, LULAC has filed a complaint in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas asking for declaratory and injunctive relief which establishes that SB 4 violates the U.S. Constitution and unlawfully extends local law enforcement into a field preemptive by federal law.

LULAC, the first to file a complaint against SB 4, was joined by the City of El Cenizo, Mayor Raul Reyes and others. The defendants in the case are the State of Texas and key government officials. Our hope is to stop the State of Texas from discriminating against individuals based solely on the color of their skin. LULAC’s singular goal is to ensure that all people in Texas are treated equally regardless of their race or national origin.