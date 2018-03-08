Remembering Tino Duran 

On March 9, 2018, Florentino “Tino” Duran received the business award posthumously at the annual San Antonio Business Journal luncheon. Tino, who passed away in June 2017, is remembered as the long-time owner, publisher, and CEO of La Prensa de San Antonio.

The Honorable Henry Cisneros’ remarks at the Business Journal event focused on Tino’s remarkable career. Cisneros noted that Tino revived La Prensa, a newspaper that had started in 1913, but remained mostly dormant in the late 1980s until the Durans moved back to San Antonio to buy it. Cisneros and others have recognized the importance of reviving La Prensa and making it a bilingual press in San Antonio. Tino was determined to publish positive stories of Latinos and Latino culture.

Nina, daughter of Tino and now CEO and Publisher of La Prensa, accepted the award on behalf of her father. Nina had loving memories of her dad; a person whom she described as a leader in every sense of the word. She commented that “great leaders don’t set out to be a leader…they set out to make a difference..they become great because of their ability to empower others.”

Tino, a native of San Antonio’s Westside, grew up during the Great Depression and lived in perhaps the toughest neighborhood in the city. In 1953, he met another Westside resident: Millie, the love of his life. For the majority of his life, Tino and Millie were a team and they attributed their successes to a combination of hard work and spiritual grounding.

Tino had many friends in San Antonio’s business community. Few, however, knew him longer than Lionel Sosa, formerly the CEO of the largest Hispanic advertising agency in America.

Sosa met Tino in the mid 1950s when they both attended Lanier High School. Tino served as editor of the Lanier school newspaper and held numerous after school jobs. He also served as the school ROTC Drill Team Commander. This distinction earned him “big man on campus” recognition, according to Sosa. During the 1950s, the Lanier Voks drill team frequently won the city title and they were the ‘pride of the Westside’.

During the 1980s and 1990s when Sosa was active in the advertising industry, he had frequent business contacts with Tino and Millie. Sosa described the newspaper business as one of the toughest of all businesses and he admired the Durans’ determination, hard work, and strong ethics.

I first met Tino in the mid 1960s when he was one of San Antonio’s administrators in LBJ’s “War on Poverty.” Under Tino’s leadership, Project SER—Jobs For Progress— offered business classes for unemployed residents of the community. He hired as his assistant none other than Hope Andrade, who later became Texas’ first Latina Secretary of State.

My dad had a grocery store a block away from the SER training center and he admired the work Tino and his group were undertaking. At dad’s urging, we visited the training center and Tino sold us on the idea that individuals could pull themselves up by their bootstraps. I can say proudly that Tino Duran was an early role model to me and many other young men of the Westside.

Tino Duran and his wife Millie were happiest when they were publishing their Spanish language newspaper in San Antonio. They lived in New Mexico when Tino served in the Air Force. They tried politics and business in Dallas, and they started a Spanish-language newspaper in Fort Worth. But San Antonio always pulled on their heart and soul.

Tino and Millie moved back to San Antonio in 1989 and purchased La Prensa de San Antonio from the Lozano family, which had started the Spanish language newspaper in 1913. The Durans transformed the newspaper into a bilingual weekly and made it available on the internet.

Tino had prepared himself for a career in the newspaper business by attending St. Mary’s University in the early 1960s after his four-year service in the Air Force. He earned a degree in Political Science and made friends with Gene Rodriguez, a classmate in the same field of study. Gene would later become his General Manger when the Durans began publishing La Prensa.

Gene recalled with pride Tino’s election as Chair of the National Association of Hispanic Publications. Tino held this post for several terms and used his leadership position to promote Spanish and bilingual press to a greater readership base. Tino was also recognized by the Texas Newspaper Hall of Fame, and was one of the few Latinos included in the prestigious group.

More than a decade ago, Tino and Millie established La Prensa Foundation. They did so because they knew of many talented Hispanic students who chose not to attend college due to affordability issues. The Durans were determined to change that and they have. To date, La Prensa Foundation has awarded more than two and a half million dollars in scholarship assistance for worthy young people in San Antonio.

Tino Duran took pride in his community and, with the strong revival of La Prensa, he made a huge difference. He will long be remembered in San Antonio.