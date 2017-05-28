Do you remember Ipana “Americana”?

By Stephen Simpton, D.D.S.

As more and more historic icons of our culture “knock, knock, knock on Heaven’s door,” we remember the times when Beaver Cleaver and the Mouseketeers represented the best of wholesome Americana… when the “good girl” in the movies was the object of envy, not ridicule, and a time when commercial jingles provided the soundtrack for suburbia… in other words, a now-bygone era.

Don’t mistake this passing flight of nostalgia for a disdain of all things modern – we adore our smartphone, our laptop, our DVR, our internet and our Wi-Fi! But, every now and again a retrospective look can prove enlightening, enjoyable and, yes, entertaining.

When contemplating the legacy of those who have died, Annette Funicello, in particular, comes to mind. And it occurred to us, an entire generation may not even recognize that name! To those readers today, we’ll evoke a cultural touchstone familiar to most: the movie “Grease.” Let’s go about a quarter of the way into the film – and about 60 years into the past – where we find the Pink Ladies and “good girl” Sandy at a slumber party. The musical set-piece for this scene, “Look At Me, I’m Sandra Dee” references the virtue of Annette Funicello. However, another “musical” interlude – and the one we’ll focus on today – involves Pink Lady, Jan, singing along with Bucky Beaver to an Ipana commercial on television.

Which led us to ponder… whatever happened to Ipana toothpaste?! In our investigation, we uncovered a treasure trove of interesting facts about the once-iconic oral hygiene product. “Grease” reference aside, Annette and Bucky Beaver have another connection: both were born of Disney! Remembered as the “ultimate” Mouseketeer, little Annette Funicello was actually the last original Mouseketeer selected by Walt Disney to fill the final available slot. What a lot of folks don’t know, her benefactor eventually gave her away at her first wedding!

During those golden days of the 1950s at Disney, the original signing Ipana mascot, Bucky Beaver, could boast original creation and animation by the DISNEY studio team. His “Brusha… Brusha… Brusha. Get the New Ipana – it’s dandy for your teeth” jingle permeated the American cultural consciousness – and lived long past the actual sales of Ipana in America!

But, the Ipana historic connections don’t stop with Annette, “Grease” and Walt Disney. In his early, pre-fame days as the father of the beat poetry movement and original counterculture poster boy, Alan Ginsberg paid his way working within the advertising industry… as a market researcher for the “Brusha, Brusha, Brusha” campaign for Ipana!

And speaking of cultural icons, both past and present, what do Candice Bergen and Bucky Beaver have in common? For those who may not know, before her “Murphy Brown” and “Sex And The City” days, Candice Bergen occupied a rather unique place in society as the “sister” of her ventriloquist-father’s “Charlie McCarthy” alter ego. Aside from growing up as the daughter of famed Edgar Bergen, Candice’s mother, Frances, also had her share of time in the spotlight – as a model for the elite Powers Agency and as the face of “The Ipana Girl” in the top magazines of the time!

While we’re reviewing blasts from the past, let’s take a look at the 1999 movie of the same name, “Blast From The Past” with Brendan Frazier, Alicia Silverstone, Dave Foley, Sissy Spacek and Christopher Walken. Among the final clues presented to convince Alicia’s character that Brendan might actually be telling the truth about his rather “unusual” upbringing was, yes, a tube of Ipana Toothpaste!

Beginning with its introduction in 1901, at the very start of the 20th century, Ipana, and its manufacturer Bristol-Myers, literally owned the toothpaste market. Yet, despite their longstanding place within American households – and culture – changing trends caused the Ipana brand to continue to lose market shares throughout the 1960s and at the end of the 1970s, it eventually disappeared from U.S. grocery store and pharmacy shelves.

But, the Ipana story lives on – abroad! In the 1980s, a revitalized and reformulated Ipana was introduced in Turkey, where it continues to hold its place as the number one toothpaste in the entire country! In 2009, Canadian oral hygiene powerhouse Maxill, Inc. acquired Ipana and capitalized on the “new” retro trends by reintroducing it to North American – focusing on the professional dental market.

So, while it has not yet made its way as far South as San Antonio, you can see the latest trends in oral hygiene care at your neighborhood dental office, like The Smile Center. Who knows, maybe during your visit, you can even catch Annette and Frankie in “Beach Blanket Bingo” on our televisions and impress our dentists with your now-exhaustive knowledge of Ipana!

For more information, visit www.TheSmileCenterUSA.com