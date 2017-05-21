Protecting our older Americans strengthens our country

By U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett

In May, we celebrate Older Americans Month to honor those who have long cared about our country and helped make it the greatest nation in the world. As someone on the further side of 50 myself, I know that older Americans have plenty to worry about—saving for retirement, raising their children or grandchildren, or maybe taking care of elderly parents (or all of the above!).

We do not need any more worries. I was pleased to receive an AARP award that named me as a “Champion of the 50+” last year, and as a member of the Seniors Congressional Task Force, I am working to ensure that the priorities of older Americans are Washington’s priorities.

Social Security provides stability to hardworking Americans who earned it – Stable retirement, like a stable home, must be built on a strong foundation. By 2060, there will be about 98 million older Americans, more than twice their number in 2014. Social Security provides economic security for tens of millions, and in eight decades, Social Security has never been a day late or a dollar short.

Social Security allows hardworking Americans who have already paid into the program to receive the support and stability they earned – if Wall Street banks undermine your private retirement or some other misfortune strikes, Social Security will still be there as a backstop.

President Trump should fulfill his promises to protect the elderly – Throughout his campaign, Donald Trump vowed to preserve Social Security and even expand it. If the president wants to fulfill his promise, he would support the Social Security 2100 Act, legislation I have sponsored that would expand benefits across the board, provide a tax cut for 11 million beneficiaries, and ensure the program remains solvent by asking the wealthiest few to pay Social Security taxes on all of their income, like everyone else.

With Trump, we get one broken promise after another. Rather than lifting our seniors up, the Trump Administration let them down by jamming Trumpcare through the House of Representatives. This travesty of a bill would institute a crushing “age tax” by allowing insurers to charge older Americans premiums five or more times higher than what younger Americans pay for health coverage, no matter how healthy they are.

This bill, which is strongly opposed by AARP, also allows insurers to raise premiums to unaffordable levels for the 25 million Americans aged 50-64 who have a pre-existing condition, by doing away with the Affordable Care Act’s protections. Under Trumpcare, insurers are no longer required to cover all essential health benefits, like prescription drugs, hospital visits, and mental health services. The Republican bill also robs the Medicare trust fund, taking tens of millions out and more than a year off its lifespan, all to give a tax windfall to corporations and the superrich.

This is not the America that our seniors helped create. We should build upon the Affordable Care Act, not tear it down. I will stand strong with my Senate colleagues to resist this bill and fight for the continuation of essential health benefits and Medicare solvency.

President Trump should also keep his promise to bring down the skyrocketing price of prescription drugs, another issue that particularly affects older Americans. I recently led a group of more than 50 other members of Congress in calling on the president to act immediately to protect public access to drugs developed with public dollars. I have also sponsored a bill that would allow for importation of safe prescription drugs from Canada and other developed countries. As a founder of the Prescription Drug Task Force, I will keep pushing for solutions to widespread drug price gouging. I know an unaffordable drug is 100 percent ineffective.

Progress we have made to protect our seniors – At a time when few bills are passed, it is important to recognize our victories. Last year, my AARP-endorsed bipartisan NOTICE Act was signed into law. NOTICE does just what its name suggests: it helps seniors by giving them notice of the costs they can expect to incur so they can advocate for themselves while they are in the hospital. In a time of sickness and stress, families should focus on the recovery of their loved ones, instead of dealing with hidden costs due to lack of notice.

San Antonio: Recently, I joined Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran at the grand opening of the District 3 South Side Lions Senior Center, a beautiful new facility that will be a terrific resource for local seniors to stay healthy, connected and active. Places like these, including the District 5 Senior Center on South Presa, which Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales represents, are where one can visit old friends and meet new ones, to rediscover passions and develop fresh starts, keeping our community more engaged.

I am always here to listen to your advice or concerns about federal issues. When you encounter federal red tape, let me help you cut through it. Older Americans deserve peace of mind and to enjoy their health and retirement. I will keep giving folks in Washington a piece of mind on your behalf until you get that.