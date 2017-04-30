Protecting children, preventing abuse and ending neglect

Over the last few years, I’ve seen my four grandchildren grow and thrive thanks to the care of their loving parents. Every child deserves to live in a caring environment, and yet across America, hundreds of thousands of children are subject to abuse and neglect, and far too many children continue to suffer and die at the hands of those who should love them the most.

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, an important time to recommit ourselves to ensuring that every child has a chance to live free from abuse and neglect and grow in a safe and healthy environment.

Thanking those on the front lines– While experiencing high rates of abuse—almost 5,000 reported cases last year, Bexar County has a number of committed professionals who have undertaken the challenge. I have personally seen the good work of the San Antonio Children’s Shelter with Annette Rodriguez and Anais Biera Miracle. We have explored answers at the Congress on Children organized by Dr. Kathy Fletcher of Voices for San Antonio’s Children, and this month, we see reminders about child abuse prevention awareness through the cardboard kid cutouts posted across the community by Kim Abernethy and ChildSafe. In fact, Benevolence, Samuel, and Smurfie, three such cardboard cutouts, have been on display in my District Office all month.

Volunteers with the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Central Texas (CASA) regularly provide invaluable assistance for the abused, working with local judges like Judge Peter Sakai, a national leader on this issue.

While continuing support for these important local initiatives is essential, that is not enough to fully address the challenge. Though San Antonio Children’s Shelter, the Alliance for Strong Families and Communities, led by Marlo Nash, Catholic Charities, and others are doing excellent work, a federal court in Corpus Christi ruled that the entire Texas foster care system is unconstitutional. It concluded that the State has endangered children with unreasonably high caseloads, dangerous foster group homes, inadequate investigations into abuse and neglect, and a lack of placement options.

More state and federal resources are long overdue to reinforce our local efforts to prevent abuse rather than acting only after children have suffered abuse. When abuse has occurred, more effort must be made to prevent reoccurrence and additional harm. We should be looking after these children as if they were our own, and work together to prevent these tragedies from occurring in the first place.

The Trump Administration and the Republicans are gambling with our children’s health and safety. Thanks in part to the Affordable Care Act (ACA), 95 percent of America’s children now have health coverage. More than one out of every three children is covered by Medicaid, and nearly half of every birth in America is covered by Medicaid. However, efforts to repeal the ACA, dismantle the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and slash Medicaid funding leave our Nation’s children vulnerable.

Children on Medicaid also rely heavily on mental health services at school, such as mental health screenings. It takes unbelievable courage for victims of abuse to come forward for help, and without dedicated trauma-informed care and mental health services, children are left with few viable paths to healing. The ACA contributed health services that led to safer classrooms and homes. Repealing the ACA and slashing Medicaid would put the coverage of millions of children at risk—putting both their mental and physical well-being in danger.

Doing more to protect children– Last year, the Commission to Eliminate Child Abuse and Neglect Fatalities, established by legislation that I authored, released its final report, “Within our Reach: A National Strategy to Eliminate Child Abuse and Neglect Fatalities.” The Commission focused attention on the need for prevention and more investment for vulnerable children, shared best local practices from around the country, and offered some modest recommendations for improvement. The report illustrates how much more work remains in making children safer.

If we do nothing, the Commission estimates that 1,500 to 3,000 children across America will die from maltreatment this year and beyond. At the state level, much more action is needed including adequate staffing to lower the number of families for which each Child and Protective Services caseworker is responsible. We have a serious problem that deserves a serious state and federal, bipartisan solution.

With more state and federal leadership, we can avoid lurching from one tragedy to another. With additional reinforcements and a unified effort by our friends, neighbors, and child protection specialists, together, we can significantly reduce child abuse.