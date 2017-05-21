Protect the American Dream

By Abigail Zapote, LULAC National Vice President for Young Adults

President Trump has threatened to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that currently provides temporary deportation protection and work authorization to over 750,000 young immigrants. LULAC has stood behind DACA from the beginning, and we won’t give up. We encourage the community to speak out and support DACA.

It is un-American to punish students who are working hard to achieve their American Dream. For many of the DACA youth, this is the only country they know. San Antonio’s Josue Romero is one example. Born in Honduras, he came here as a young boy. The 19-year-old art student was protected by DACA. Nevertheless, he was arrested earlier this year during a week of frequent ICE raids in San Antonio and Austin. San Antonio police found him with possession of a small amount of marijuana. The police turned him over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) who told him he would be deported. He was released after a few days, and many in the community rallied to his support.

SAY Sí Communications Manager Stephen Guzman said, Josue was a hard worker and excellent mentor. “He’s a prime example of where you should be going.”

Within the local LULAC Youth and Young Adult Councils, as well as at the LULAC National office in Washington, D.C., we have seen many a Josue. Talented, bright, hard-working kids that are excellent role models. However, these youth are missing something important: a permanent “green card” or citizenship. They are the Dreamers.

President Obama announced his Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in 2012. DACA changed the game for young immigrants by granting temporary, renewable work permits that last two years to undocumented immigrants who meet several qualifications that include education requirements and background checks. Upon implementation, DACA had the potential to cover over one million undocumented youth.

DACA offers a tremendous opportunity for undocumented people to come out of the shadows and contribute to a country they call home. DACA allows youth to fear less, and have more basic rights, like obtaining a driver’s license. For example, equipped with DACA protection, and a driver’s license, two-thirds of DACA recipients who obtained new jobs reported a 45 percent increase in earnings.

As it celebrates its fifth anniversary, DACA faces an onslaught of threats despite the benefits it has provided to the United States. Instead of addressing common sense solutions to solve the complexities of immigration issues, the Trump administration’s policies will only serve to further instill fear in an already vulnerable population while further dividing Americans. President Trump, initially said he would abolish DACA, but he hasn’t acted on that yet.

Regardless of the status of DACA, ICE is wielding a heavy force against immigrants, including those protected by DACA, like Josue. Just a few weeks ago (April 18) the first DREAMER was deported under the Trump administration. The 23-year-old had lived in the United States since he was 9. He was picked up by ICE as he waited for a ride. Within three hours, he was sent to Mexico. He wasn’t even given the opportunity to pick up his wallet with IDs, he told USA TODAY.

LULAC will continue fighting to support DACA, and the newer BRIDGE Act, which would provide three years of protection to individuals who came to United States as children and ensure that families are not split up by deportation, but we need your help. Tell your elected officials, and President Trump, that DACA must stay.

Abigail Zapote is currently the LULAC National Vice President for Young Adults and works as an advocate for social justice and Latino empowerment. Zapote was formerly, an undocumented student.