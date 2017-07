Población…

— Ford Motor Company Fund and the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) announce 2017 Ford Driving Dreams Grants and scholarships — — Ten LULAC councils to receive grants to implement high school dropout prevention programs and provide resources to students to pursue a higher education — — Ford Driving Dreams Grants has invested more than $1.3 million, assisting more than 1,500 students and 60 Councils across the country and Puerto Rico —