Know your rights

By Hector M. Flores, former national president of LULAC, and Luis R. Vera, LULAC legal counsel

Recently passed legislation in Texas called SB 4 has made it critical for the undocumented community to be informed of their rights. SB 4 authorizes local law enforcement to stop and detain minorities based solely on their appearance, and thus creates distrust between local law enforcement and the community at large. The ultimate effect is the marginalization of minority communities across Texas.

The only way to push back against such discriminatory action is to understand constitutional rights, and based upon those rights, enforce civil liberties.

For example, immigration raids conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have become all too commonplace. A family dinner interrupted by a knock on the door from an ICE agent is an unfortunate reality for many immigrant families. It is important to know that should an ICE agent knock on your door, you do not have to let them into your home. The law requires that these individuals have a warrant signed by a judge to enter your home. Whether you are undocumented or not, you are still protected under the Constitution which prohibits warrantless searches and seizures. Therefore, police or other law enforcement officers need a warrant to enter and search your home.

Another example is where an individual is stopped and detained by a law enforcement agent. In this situation, attorneys recommend that detainees remain silent. It is human nature to assume that once under law enforcement custody, you’re required to cooperate with police and answer their questions. The harsh reality is that your cooperation may help police gather evidence that they can use against you. The right to remain silent is protected under the U.S. Constitution, and is one of the most important ways to protect your civil liberties.

With regard to any encounter with police, it is important to stay calm and avoid the natural impulse to flee. Whether it is a raid, an apprehension, or detention you have the right to gather your own evidence by way of videotaping and taking photos and notes of the situation transpiring around you. Standing your ground allows you the opportunity to gather critical information that may be useful in your defense.

Attorneys play a critical role in ensuring the protection of your civil liberties. Any action you take should take place after you have consulted with an attorney. Regardless of what is communicated to you, attorneys recommend that you do not sign anything or say anything without first consulting with counsel.

As a result of SB 4, our community will be subject to discriminatory enforcement based on racial profiling. LULAC was the first organization to file a complaint seeking to strike down SB 4. While that case is pending, individuals must do their part and become informed of their rights to better protect themselves.

