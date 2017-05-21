Just a Thought: Mayoral, City Council runoffs

By Steve Walker

The May 6 mayoral race and a number of City Council races are not yet decided. Runoffs will be held June10 to determine who will take office as representatives of the city in Districts 1, 2, 6, 8, 9,10 and mayor.

Beginning with 79 candidates on the ballot, we are now into phase two with 14 candidates going into a final runoff since none of them garnered 50 percent plus one of the total votes cast. I pointed out in an earlier column that of the 79 candidates seeking office, 39 of the candidates were of Hispanic origin.

Four Hispanic candidates won in the first round. Three of them, District 3 Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran was re-elected to her seat as was District 4 Councilman Rey Saldaña and District 5 Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales.

Councilwoman Viagran also faced Jessica Guerrero, Nathan Carrizales, Sylvia Don and Ismael Reyes. Councilman Rey Saldaña faced Rey Guevara and Johnny Arredondo while Councilwoman Gonzales faced off with Cynthia Cavazos, Attorney David Yanez, Dolores Sotomayor, Richard Montez and Daniel Lopez.

Newcomer District 7 candidate Ana Sandoval pulled off a surprise win without a runoff besting third term incumbent Councilman Cris Medina. Also on that ballot were Marco Reyes, Alfredo Esparza Colunga and Michelle Dalbis Robleto. It should be noted that Sandoval earned two master’s degrees during her tenure at MIT, Harvard and Stanford. She was also the valedictorian of her senior class at Thomas Jefferson High School.

In District 2 and 10, and the mayor’s race, there will be no Hispanic candidates in those runoffs. However, District 8 Councilman Ron Nirenberg’s wife Erica is Hispanic, and he is challenging incumbent Mayor Ivy Taylor.

In District 1, incumbent Roberto Treviño will defend his seat against newcomer attorney Michael Montano, also a Stanford graduate. Councilman Treviño is an architect. Robert Feria, Adrian Flores, Ross Trevino and Attorney Lauro Bustamante were also on the ballot.

In District 6, two Hispanics will faceoff to include Greg Brockhouse and attorney Melissa Cabello-Havrda. Rick Trevino, Robert Castaneda and Joseph Cortez were also on that ballot.

In District 8, Attorney Manny Palaez will faceoff with Cynthia Brehm. Also on that ballot were Hispanics Pat Stout and Tony Valdivia. In District 9, Marco Barros is in a runoff with John Courage.

With 14 candidates running for mayor in the first round, six of those candidates are Hispanic. They include: Nathan Madrid, Felicio Flores, Doctor John Martinez Velasquez, Manuel Medina, Gerald Ponce and Tony Diaz.

In 1920, women over 21 were finally allowed to vote with the passage of the 19th Amendment. Today, 52 percent of the eligible voters are women and more women are being elected to serve.

We are assured of three women (Viagran, Gonzales and Sandoval) serving on City Council this year and the possibility of two more with Cynthia Brehm (8) and Mayor Ivy Taylor.

When you go to the polls for the runoff, remember your vote does count and can make a difference on who wins or loses. You are encouraged to vote on June 10 or early vote in late May. It is your choice. If you failed to make it to the polls the first round, it is not too late to be a part of the process and go vote!

And as always, what I write is “Just a Thought.”

Steve Walker is a Vietnam Veteran and former Justice of the Peace and Journalist.