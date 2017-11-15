Empowering Parents to Become Full Partners in Their Child’s Education

By Pastor Ruben Mendez, San Antonio TX, Iglesia Cornerstone and Dr. Andrea Ramirez, Austin TX, Faith & Education Coalition – NHCL

Pew Research reports that education is the number one concern for Latinos in America. Yet Spanish-speaking parents often struggle with language barriers as they attempt to support their children in the public school system. This is an important issue. Alongside high standards, good tests and great teachers, parental involvement is vital to a child’s academic success.

As La Prensa readers know, Hispanic parents are deeply committed to their children’s education. And our churches often provide a bridge for parents not yet fluent in English. So we welcome new resources the state of Texas is making available in both English and Spanish. Bilingual resources invite and empower Spanish-speaking parents to become full partners in their children’s education. Together we are ensuring that all God’s children are prepared to be a blessing to our state and our nation.

Iglesia Cornerstone recently celebrated Education Sunday and used the occasion to introduce families to the new STAAR report cards and parent website portal (www.TexasAssessment.com) created by the Texas Education Agency (TEA). Annual STAAR tests have been one of our most valuable benchmarks for measuring students’ readiness for the next school year, and now the test results are communicated to parents in an easily understood format.

We invite parents to log in to learn more at www.TexasAssessment.com where they can view actual questions from their student’s test, how their child responded, and the correct answer if it wasn’t chosen. The best element of the website, for parents not fluent in English, is the many resources available in Spanish. From sample STAAR report cards for each grade level, to ideas for preparing for a parent-teacher conference, these Spanish language tools are far more than a convenience. Parents who understand clearly where their child is excelling or struggling are on their way to making the most of fall parent-teacher meetings.

Mike Morath, TEA commissioner, promises more Spanish resources in 2018: “We are providing more information in Spanish than ever before, but we’re not done. Spanish-speaking parents are full partners in their children’s education, and we are committed to providing all STAAR report cards and test resources in Spanish next year.”

In San Antonio, and across our state, this is good news for Hispanic students. As schools hold young people to high standards, and measure their progress with good tests, Hispanic parents stand ready to partner with schools for student success. By providing Spanish tools and resources online, one more barrier to this partnership has been removed. Because when they have the tools and information, Spanish-speaking parents are powerful drivers for student success.

We invite Hispanic families to access these online education resources early in the school year – then let your school’s administrators know you value online resources in Spanish. Together, we can help remove language barriers that impede Hispanic student success.