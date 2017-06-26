Dog days of summer got you feelin’ down in the mouth?

By Stephen Simpton, D.D.S.

As the first “official” day of summer arrived this week, we observed the Summer Solstice and it gave us pause to ponder what exactly gave rise to such phrases as the “dog days of summer.” So let’s take a merry romp through the English language to uncover the origins of our common idioms.

To begin our exploration, we decided to start with an oldie, but goodie: “down in the mouth.” First used in a literary reference by Bishop Joseph Hall in 1649, it played upon the fact throughout history, in all cultures, sad persons are portrayed with the corners of their mouth turned down… a universal symbol of sadness. So “down in the mouth” refers to the downturned corners of the mouth.

But you didn’t sign up for frowns, right? You got hooked by those “dog days of summer!” Surprisingly enough, the dog days really have absolutely nothing to do with actual dogs. The saying goes back to ancient Egyptian times, when the rising of the “dog star” Sirius (yes, folks there is an actual star with that name and it’s not just a satellite radio broadcasting service! Hmmm, maybe there’s a connection there) appeared on the morning horizon along with the sun. Officially this occurs on July 3 and lasts until Aug. 11…which are indeed the hottest days of the year!

And while we’re on the subject of dogs, most of us have heard this phrase: “You’re barking up the wrong tree.” This takes us back to more recent history, when hunting raccoon for their fur was quite the popular sport. Unfortunately, because of the raccoons’ nocturnal activity patterns it required these hunting expeditions to occur after dark. The only way for hunters to actually locate their prey involved the sharp skills of highly-trained hunting dogs. Sent ahead of the party to follow the scent of the raccoon to the tree where they might be nesting, sometimes the dogs would literally “bark up the wrong tree.” Interestingly enough, this phrase was first quoted in a book by our own Davy Crockett in 1833. Guess that’s how he got his ‘coonskin cap.

Now as any good Texan worth their salt knows, Davy Crockett valiantly died alongside his fellow Texans right here in San Antonio at the Alamo. However, interestingly enough, wars have given us quite a few of our common says, one of which has evolved into a most unlikely current use: “turning a blind eye.” And the origin of this phrase actually resulted in a significant turn in world history.

During the Battle of Copenhagen in 1801, noted English Admiral Horatio Nelson received orders from his superiors to retreat during this naval conflict. Admiral Nelson, already a decorated hero for previous Royal Navy battlefield conquests had also suffered physical losses during these earlier conquests. Having lost an arm as a result of a battle injury in 1797 and the sight in one of his eyes in 1794, he still continued to command until his untimely death at Trafalgar in 1805.

However, this early loss of his eye worked to his advantage during the fateful 1801 Copenhagen encounter. Since ship communications at the time consisted solely of messages sent via signal flags which could actually be viewed through the Captain’s telescope (no cell phones or satellite com centers for these warriors!), Admiral Nelson chose to ignore the command to retreat by simply placing his telescope to his blind eye! When called to account for his action – which ended in victory, by the way – he calmly answered, “I really did not see the signal.” And thus, a blind eye led to yet another medal for the decorated admiral.

And speaking of body parts, you’ve got to be wondering what any of this has to do with dentistry, right? We’ve saved this for last… and it’s a good one. Not only does June bring the “dog days of summer” but it also represents one of the most popular months for weddings. We’ve all heard of “June Brides”… along with the saying, “always a bridesmaid never a bride.” Now this may appear self-explanatory, but how it gained popularity is quite interesting.

The phrase first arose from a Victorian-era tune entitled, “Why Am I Always A Bridesmaid?” penned by Fred W. Leigh. However, this is not what brought it into popular culture. Entertainingly enough, Listerine coined the saying “Often a bridesmaid, never a bride” as the headline for a print ad published in 1924 – accompanied by a picture of “poor Edna,” sorrowful at her unmarried situation. The cause for Edna’s lackluster love life? Halitosis – bad breath! The cure for her lonely love life… Listerine.

See, we actually did connect all this to dentists! And while we’re quite confident your social life is just fine, bad breath can be an indicator of more serious oral health issues. Why risk it?! After all, it’s always “better to be safe than sorry.” We certainly wouldn’t want you getting down in the mouth about this and turning a blind eye is never a good idea when it comes to your smile. And, that’s our two cents’ worth… hmmm, wonder where that one came from? Sounds like material for a sequel!

Visit www.TheSmileCenterUSA.com for more information.