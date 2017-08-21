Credit card tips for college students

By Miguel Segura, Regional Director, Better Business Bureau

As a college student, you’ve probably started to receive credit card offers in the mail. Although a credit card can be great to have in case of an emergency or to build your credit, it can also get you in a hole that can be hard to climb out of. Before you apply for a credit card, Better Business Bureau wants to offer tips and advice to avoid credit card fraud.

According to ConsumerUnion.org, credit card companies are successful at marketing credit cards to college students. Most college students have a clean credit history, which is appealing to both credit card companies and thieves. As you head back to campus, beware of the freebies that are offered at back-to-school tables and fairs if you sign up for a credit card. Be careful when giving out your personal information to someone you don’t know. Instead, do some research first, and only sign up using secure websites.

Credit cards can be useful—in the case of an emergency, shopping online and for establishing a good credit history. Good credit makes it easier to get approved for loans, buying a car and signing a lease. BBB advises students who are considering applying for a credit card, or who already have one, to use it wisely, as credit cards can offer more protection in case your card is stolen or used fraudulently.

In 2016, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) received 42,000 complaints from consumers against credit cards. In Texas, credit cards ranked No. 10 as one of the top complaint categories with more than 3,028 complaints reported.

To protect yourself against credit card fraud, your BBB and the FTC offer the following tips: