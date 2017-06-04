Americans need health care, not a border wall

By Gabriel Rosales, LULAC National Vice President of the Southwest

One of Trump’s most consistent campaign promises was that Mexico would pay for the 2,000-mile, 30-foot-high “big, beautiful wall” along the southern border. To no one’s surprise, Mexico has refused to pay for Trump’s wall. As his backup plan, Trump has proposed a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico.

Let there be no confusion. Placing a 20 percent tax each time goods are imported in or exported to Mexico only hurts consumers. According to figures from the Census Bureau, 33 percent of U.S. imports from Mexico come through Texas, along with 37 percent of U.S. exports to Mexico. A 20 percent tariff placed on goods coming in from Mexico means that consumers are purchasing products that are 20 percent more expensive. It also means that the American consumer would ultimately pick up the $27 billion dollar price tab for President’s Trump anti-immigrant wall.

Aside from falsely claiming that Mexico would pay for the wall, President Trump has also indicated that the wall would make Americans safer. The facts indicate otherwise. According to the U.S. Census, crime rates in the United States are at a historic low, and furthermore, studies indicate that immigrants are less likely to commit crimes than native-born individuals. In fact, according to the same sources, cities with high concentrations of immigrant populations tend to be safer places to live. In addition, incarceration for immigrants is three to five times lower than for the native-born. According to the Pew Research Center, apprehension rates are currently at a historic low as migration from Mexico is below net zero making the potential threat of the border serving as an entry point for terrorism extremely low.

As the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization, LULAC has been clear on the issue.

A statement released from LULAC National Executive Director, Brent Wilkes, called for Congress to prevent the construction of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. “The construction of the Trump wall, the militarization of the border region, the criminalization of immigrants and the destruction of wildlife habitat are all tools to advance an extreme profit-driven agenda at the expense of our communities. These efforts have nothing to do with the security of the border region or our nation. Congress needs to get its priorities straight. The American people need healthcare, housing, clean air, land and water. We do not need a border wall. Congress must reject the wall, the deportation and detention of Latino families, and put an end to the anti-immigrant agenda that is seemingly underway.”

The American people should not pay for the construction of a wall that will do nothing to make us safer. The State of Texas, the consumer, and our nation, would be better served with a policy focused on collaboration, trust and respect with the Mexican government, rather than policies that further divide our country and target Latinos.