Edgewood ISD student showcases “La Llorona” painting at Las Palmas Library

On April 11 Metro Health’s Healthy Start Program held their first Pride in the West Side community event. The aim of the event is to promote community, art, culture, and healthy families. Healthy Start partnered with San Antonio Public Library Director (SAPL) Ramiro Salazar.

“I have seen the movement for entities and partners to come together to magnify our impact that we have in our community,” Salazar told La Prensa. “ That’s the only reason we are here. We’re here to serve the public and to make a difference. To provide resources and services that empower people, and provide them with the tools so that they can improve their lives.

Held at Las Palmas Library, Healthy Start recognized the winner of their art competition which had began in June 2017. The competition took place with students from the Edgewood Fine Arts Academy. Ten students would compete but one submission stood out amongst the rest, “La Llorona” by Audrie Morin. Morin and her art teacher Enrique Martinez shared their experience with the crowd of what it meant for Morin’s work to be recognized.

“I gave her that assignment and she took off on it. She did the drawing, she did the sketch totally on her own.” Martinez told the audience. “She took over and totally blew me away with her talent and her initiative she took during that painting.”

Morin shared her experiences being a youth in the West Side, through a poem that she read aloud. Before beginning she thanked her teacher for his guidance and felt honored for her art to be chosen by Healthy Start and members of the community.

“La Llorona represents that strong, unbreakable bond shared between mother and child that will forever stand. And proves that even beyond death a mother’s love will never die,” Morin said.

The crowd moved from the conference room to the library surrounded by shelves of book and walls of art. In the center, a draped canvas of Morin’s “La Llorona.” District 5 City Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales and the director Salazar both ripped down the cover to display the moving painting.

Healthy Start has coined the painting ‘Traveling Llorona’ and plan to take its and Morin’s message across San Antonio. The tour starts at Las Palmas from April 11 to May 11 and ends at the Collins Garden Library with a closing ceremony on July 13.