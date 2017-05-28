Dear Angel: Am I a perfectionist?

By Angel Santiago

Spiritual coach – meditation teacher – speaker

DEAR ANGEL: I am trying to understand the law of attraction. Currently, I find myself in a relationship with a perfectionist. It drives me a little bit crazy. My question is, why would I attract this person into my life? – JUST WONDERING

DEAR WONDERING: The law of attraction says that we attract what we are, not what we want. I don’t know if you are aware, but, the people in our lives act sort of like mirrors, and our romantic partners are our biggest mirrors. I would have to say that more than likely, that person is in your life so that you can recognize your own perfectionist aspects and tendencies. I’d focus not on how are you like him, but more on in what ways and in what areas are you a bit of perfectionist? Simply see him or her as a someone who is helping you discover something about yourself that you didn’t know before; so you can grow and be better.

210.239.3435

www.lifecoachangel.com