Dear Angel: I may be in s toxic relationship

By Angel Santiago

Spiritual coach – meditation teacher – speaker

DEAR ANGEL: I’m 20 years old and currently find myself in a relationship with a very jealous, obsessively controlling and overbearing man. It was all very euphoric in the beginning and then it all got toxic. How and why did I get myself in this relationship?

— LOOKING FOR ANSWERS

DEAR LOOKING: Jealousy is all about fear and control. When someone is afraid, perhaps of losing their significant other, their go-to defense mechanism is to hold on tight and that shows up by the jealous behavior you are experiencing. You are still young, and I’m wondering if this is one of your first significant relationships. Regardless, I’d like to encourage you to answer the following questions, why at this stage of your life, would you need to be in such a controlling environment? How might this be beneficial to you? How is it helping you rather than hurting you?

