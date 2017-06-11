Dear Angel: Am I a broken?

By Angel Santiago

Spiritual coach – meditation teacher – speaker

DEAR ANGEL: Is there ever anyone that is unrepairable? If there is I would be it. I had a rough childhood and right now, I feel like my past is coming back to haunt me; don’t get me wrong, I love my family, but these days I don’t even know how to feel anymore. It’s like I’m watching a movie of myself and I don’t even recognize who I am. — HOPING TO FIND MYSELF

DEAR HOPING: To answer your first question, no, because no one is broken, you’re still as perfect as you were when your mom first held you and she thought to herself: “She’s beautiful, just perfect.” Now, your mental concepts maybe a bit distorted, which is what’s caused the conflict you find yourself in. In life, all we are doing is playing roles and games based on the mental images and concepts we have of ourselves and the world around us. Now, you have an opportunity to take the journey within and heal your pain. You got to stop gathering information from outside yourself and start gathering from the inside. People are afraid of what’s inside, but that’s the only place you are ever going to find what you need.

