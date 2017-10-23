CPS Energy urging customers to be on alert for scammers

Scammers get trickier every day and with current technology, they can even clone phone numbers. As the holiday season approaches scammers use clever schemes to try and swindle our customers. That’s why we’re urging our customers to be on full alert for individuals posing as CPS Energy employees.

Knowing how CPS Energy operates is the first step to recognizing imposter activity.

CPS Energy employees will:

NEVER call and threaten to disconnect service at your home or business

call and threaten to disconnect service at your home or business NEVER call residential or commercial customers to request a payment by phone

call residential or commercial customers to request a payment by phone NEVER ask a customer to purchase credit cards or prepaid cards

ask a customer to purchase credit cards or prepaid cards NEVER ask to enter a customer’s home or business unless the customer initiates a request for service or receives prior notification

Imposters may use the following tactics:

Threatening to cut off the power. Scam artists demand quick action as a scare tactic

Demand the purchase of a Green Dot, Pay Pal, iTunes, or some other pre-paid card. Once the imposter gets the card’s PIN or security number, it’s like wiring money. The funds cannot be recovered

Sends customer to CVS Pharmacy/Office Depot/Walgreens to wire money

Refuses customer to pay at HEB, claims it takes 24 hours to receive the payment – not true, these are real-time payments

Claims recent payment was not received or was misapplied

Gives customer 30 minutes to pay or get shut-off

Caller claims someone from CPS Energy is in-route to turn power off

Asks customer for banking information

Caller asks customer for their account number (don’t give personal information to someone calling YOU)

Gives customer a 1-800 or 1-844 number to have customer call back with payment

Keep you and your money safe by:

Signing up for Manage My Account to get access to your account balance and to pay your bill directly.

Knowing your account number…because the thieves won’t

Being vigilant, don’t assume it’s CPS Energy calling, thieves are using sophisticated technology to clone our customer service phone number

The Federal Trade Commission lists other scams to be on the lookout for. Click here

If you receive a phone call at your home or business by someone claiming to be from CPS Energy, hang up! And if you’re approached by someone at your home or business always ask for to see their CPS Energy employee ID.

If you feel you’re in immediate danger, call 911.