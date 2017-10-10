County Judge Wolff Announces Re-election Campaign

On Oct.10 current County Judge and former mayor of San Antonio, Nelson Wolff announced his campaign for re-election. A large turnout of constituents in front of the Bexar County Courthouse were there to show support for the longtime politician and civil servant. Nelson has been involved in local and state politics for more that 40 years and plans to continue his work for the betterment of San Antonio.

“I want to continue to build a city that will be safe, to have great amenities in our city,” Wolff said.

Wolff’s goals include expanding the public transit system, a justice system dedicated to helping those with drug and mental health issues, providing the ‘best health care’ in Bexar County and developing a skilled workforce along with well paying jobs.

“We’re doing this for our children, our grandchildren, and future generations,” Wolff said.

Wolff also plans to tackle public education through SA Works and Bibliotech. He plans to focus on expanding digital libraries for easy access to books and to open a new physical library in the Eastside by Feb. 2018. Wolff stood firmly in believing that schools should be “Teaching to the job, and not to the test,” and believes that a skilled workforce will be the future back bone of progress in San Antonio

“We want to create meaningful, great paying jobs.” Wolff remarked.

With San Antonio on the verge of its tricentennial, Wolff plans for the Alamo City also include a multitude of public and private amenities for its citizens to enjoy. This includes several parks, museums, and the remodeling of the Alameda Theatre all by May 2018.

Wolff reminded his previous and potential voters that these projects take numerous departments working together cohesively to bring a better standard of living in San Antonio. In closing the county judge implored people to join his campaign and to get the message of reelection out on social media.