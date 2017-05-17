‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign saves more than 5,000 lives

By Ximena Ramirez

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDoT) celebrated the 15th anniversary of the “Click It or Ticket” campaign last week at the Tobin Center of the Performing Arts, urging Texans to wear a seat belt to prevent serious injuries and fatalities.

Since its inception in 2002, the Texas “Click It or Ticket” campaign has resulted in 5,068 fewer traffic fatalities while preventing 86,359 serious injuries and saving more than $19.3 billion in related economic costs. However, there is still work to be done.

An average of 1,000 Texans die each year due to motor vehicle accidents. And although most Texans are familiar with the phrase “Click It or Ticket,” there are still some drivers and passengers who choose not to wear a seat belt.

From May 22 to June 4, law enforcement officials will increase efforts to ticket drivers and passengers not wearing a seat belt, especially at night.

“There are always excuses when we write up a traffic violation for drivers without a seatbelt. The most common excuse I hear is that the seatbelt makes them uncomfortable. But, I assure them that it will be far more uncomfortable to fly out the windshield because they did not buckle up,” said Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Today, 92 percent of all drivers wear a seat belt, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. However, 8 percent of drivers do not, and the number nearly doubles at night.

That is why TxDoT has partnered up with the San Antonio Police Department and sheriff’s office to not only educate drivers, but also enforce the law. In Texas, failure to wear a seatbelt can result in fines up to $200.

There is a 45 percent chance of survival if the drivers and passengers in a car wear a seatbelt – this number increases for drivers and passengers inside a truck to 60 percent.

Col. Kurt Edwards, chief of trauma and surgical care at San Antonio Military Medical Center, expressed how tragic it can be to work as a trauma surgeon when a critical medical situation could have been avoided if only the driver or passenger had been wearing a seat belt.

“The worst thing is when I say they might not get out of a coma, or when I see the eyes of the parents of a child when I tell them their son or daughter might not make it through the night because they were not wearing a seatbelt at the time they were ejected from the car,” he said.

The campaign will be dedicated to preventing serious injuries and fatalities by reminding all drivers and passengers the importance of wearing a seat belt, especially at night. Last year, 62 percent of the 994 unbelted fatalities occurred at night, and total unbelted fatalities increased 9 percent over 2015.

In 2016, San Antonio saw 67 motor vehicle traffic crashes in which unrestrained occupants sustained fatal or serious injuries. These crashes resulted in 21 fatalities and 48 serious injuries.

For more information, go to TexasClickItorTicket.com.