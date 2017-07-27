Centro San Antonio presents ‘The Value of Downtown’

International Downtown Association (IDA) president and CEO David Downey released results from IDA’s groundbreaking study, “Value of U.S. Downtowns and Center Cities” on Wednesday morning.

The purpose of the study is to articulate the value of downtown by highlighting its unique economic contributions and inherent value on the entire city and region. Although the full report will not be available until the fall, Downey explained the scope of what urban living is steering towards in San Antonio.

“We have found the heart and soul in San Antonio and the culture,” said Downey to La Prensa. “I started looking at the cultural assets and the neighboring of the community and how the revitalization is taking effect. You have to engage civic leaders, the business sector and concerned citizens who want to make this a vibrant city.”

The project takes into account over 100 key data points, 25 benefit metrics and nine distinct audiences, through the lenses of the five principles: economy, inclusivity, vibrancy, identity and resilience.

For Economy, for every dollar generated per square mile in the city, the core is driving between 15-18 times as much based on that small footprint. Whether it is a sales tax at $17 per square mile or a property tax at a $15, downtown is contributing to a better economy overall.

The Vibrancy category revolves around the variety of activity including retail, cultural institutions and centers of innovation and public spaces that turns into spending potential. Almost $400,000 per resident spent on retail is skewed due to visitor traffic. There are 399 retail businesses per square mile in downtown compared to 23 in the rest of the city. There are over 12,000 workers per square mile who are earning more than $40,000 a year in the downtown area.

Inclusion welcomes residents and visitors to the core of the city through the prism of entertainment options. Per square mile in downtown, you have 726 millennials compared to 452 millennials who are choosing to make downtown their home. This generation is generally more inclusive and accepting of heritage and culture and helping static communities expand.

Resiliency gauges if the city can withstand either shocks or stresses, whether environmental or economic. When it comes to transportation, the walking score was 86 out of 100 percent. For every one point on the walk score, it equates to $3,000 dollar worth of value in housing.

Identity is that “soul” that binds the whole city together with elements including heritage, cultural value and celebration of the region. There are 322 opportunities where people can engage within the fabric of the community. This puts San Antonio on the map within the state and the country at an exceptional score.

“Downtown San Antonio is experiencing unprecedented growth and will continue over the next five years in public and private investment totaling $2.5 billion dollars,” said Pat DiGiovanni, president and CEO for Centro San Antonio. “Right now, we live in a downtown focused on tourism, where people [visit]. We want a downtown that is 24/7 to be vibrant and that will require locals who live downtown who will make it livable.”

Centro San Antonio was one of 13 urban place management organizations in downtowns across the U.S. that actively participated in shaping this new data standard for the industry.

Cities including Pittsburgh, Miami and Seattle participated in the yearlong pilot program conducted by IDA and HR&A Advisors. A tailored methodology was created with input from the downtowns and consultants with advisory support from Stantec’s Urban Places Group, with forthcoming individual reports and analyses for each of the downtowns.

IDA is now poised to continue this work by implementing the methodology on additional downtowns and eventually creating a “downtown vitality index.”

San Antonio’s downtown vitality is inherently linked to people living in the core of the city. The Alamo City is investing and promoting housing development by creating 7,500 more housing units by the year 2020. So far there is 6,275 new housing units that are either completed, under construction or have been permitted, achieving 84 percent of the goal.

City Manager Sheryl Sculley assured that the 2017 $850 million bond will also subsidize portions of the downtown development. Upon its passing, it garnered the highest approval rating compared to all previous bond packages.

“In 2017, the total $850 million dollars included $195 million for the city center,” said Sculley. “This bond program had a higher approval rating than any of our bond programs and that averaged the lowest approval was at 68 percent. We have a lot of momentum to maximize the value of our downtown.”

Now that this study pinpointed improvements, DiGiovanni is ready to use this knowledge from the IDA and make the visions come to life.

“Our strategy is to avoid the pitfalls of other cities during their revitalizations when they made it so unaffordable for young people to remain,” concluded DiGiovanni. “Whether you are a service worker or a musician or an artist, we don’t want that brain drain to go to another community or a suburb, what that requires is to have a component of affordable workforce housing in our downtown.”

For more information, visit centrosanantonio.org.