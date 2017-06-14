Camp encourages girls to pursue STEM careers

By Ximena Ramirez

More than 100 middle school-age girls from the miniGEMS camp watched as their underwater robot made its way beneath the pool’s surface at the University of the Incarnate Word (UIW) Natatorium last Thursday morning. This is one of the many projects done at miniGEMS program, a summer camp focused on giving young female students the confidence and early skills they need for a career in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

The girls at the camp had the opportunity to learn about robotic sensors and computer programming. Three of students, between the ages of 11 and 14, described the textbook definition of what an engineer does and were able to explain the mechanics of the underwater robot that they built.

Carolina, a student who someday wishes to be a doctor, encourages girls to join the program and tells them, “Go for it. If you like it, you will do good in it. You can’t listen to people who say you can’t.”

All the girls who attended are from underserved districts in the San Antonio area. Originally, the camp was two weeks long; however, a $94,950 grant provided by the Texas Workforce Commission expanded the camp two more weeks.

The gender gap in STEM jobs is prevalent. In fact, only 24 percent of the STEM workforce is comprised by women, according to a study done by the New Jersey Science and Technology University.

“There is a huge dropout rate for women pursuing STEM jobs, especially in engineering. It is not because they are incapable to finish, but because a lot of external factors such as peer pressure. Here in the camp we made it girls only. They are comfortable being themselves,” said Dr. Michael Frye, co-manager of the program and tenured associate professor of engineering at UIW.

Frye added that he hopes this program will be a long term study to see if programs such as this one propel women to continue with their STEM education.

The miniGEMS campers are from Judson ISD, San Antonio ISD and Northside ISD. MiniGEMS 2017 is a student run program led by undergraduate and graduate students from various UIW STEM programs. The girls currently enrolled at miniGEMS rarely miss a class. They are provided with meals and even transportation to and from the camp.

The San Antonio Naval Recruiting District was present during this demonstration. Camp volunteers frequently invite role models that the girls can interact with and be inspired by. The girls vigilantly watched the naval officers wearing their uniforms as they answered questions from the girls.

The second week of the camp will focus on programming using the MATLAB Programming Language. Art will be integrated into the programming curriculum to engage the creative side of the miniGEMS campers.