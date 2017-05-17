Brooks celebrates grand opening of Embassy Suites Hotel & Spa

Brooks celebrated the official grand opening of the new Embassy Suites by Hilton San Antonio Brooks Hotel & Spa, the only full-service hotel or conference and event center south of downtown San Antonio and north of Corpus Christi or McAllen.

Just 11 minutes from downtown San Antonio and even closer to the city’s five famed Missions — now a UNESCO World Heritage Site — the 162,000 square-foot hotel harbors 156 suites, a restaurant and bar, full service spa, and 13,000 square feet of conference, meeting and event space.

Each suite features a separate living room with sofa sleeper, a work desk, and a wet bar area with mini-fridge, microwave and coffeemaker. On May 11, Brooks officials held a special grand opening ceremony with elected officials and members of the public. Speakers included the Most Reverend Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller, Mayor Ivy Taylor, Bexar County Judge Nelson W. Wolff, City Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran and Congressman Lloyd Doggett.

“This will be the premier hotel and event facility south of downtown San Antonio and will truly serve the entire region,” said Brooks President and CEO Leo Gomez. “This six-acre hotel property provides beautiful accommodations for those doing business or visiting in the area, and will also provide space for corporate meetings, weddings, quinceañeras and other events. This hotel will be an enormous asset to this growing community.”

In addition to Embassy Suites’ traditional amenities, the hotel will be home to regionally influenced Nineteen 17 Restaurant and Bar. Named after the year the former Air Force base originated, Nineteen 17 will serve locally sourced menu items, providing a true farm-to-table experience. The restaurant will feature a brick oven and rotisserie, nitrogen coffee on tap and fresh honey made by the restaurant’s own beehive. The bar will serve up local beer and spirits, classic cocktails, a curated boutique wine list and live music from local talent.

The property also has a PureSol full-service spa, offering standard spa treatments and the city’s first therapeutic salt cave for inhalation therapy, constructed with more than 6,000 salt rocks imported from Poland.

“San Antonio’s South Side has long deserved a hotel of this caliber, and we are honored to welcome The Embassy Suites by Hilton brand to Brooks,” said District 3 Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran. “This hotel will serve as a retreat within this vibrant and growing area and as a gateway to the San Antonio Missions for international travelers.”

The hotel has 13,000 square feet of meeting and event space and includes multiple meeting rooms for guests. The ballrooms are all named after the five historic Missions, in order of direction (south to north) just as they were built. Espada, San Juan Capistrano, San José, Concepción and the Alamo. Local photographer Kevin Saunders captured arresting images of the Missions that are incorporated in the main lobby décor. In addition, murals of the Missions are showcased on each of six floors of the hotel as visitors approach the elevators.

“Guests will instantly see and feel the rich, local influences and thoughtfully curated details throughout the Embassy Suites by Hilton San Antonio Brooks Hotel & Spa, making it the perfect addition to our award-winning brand of upscale all-suite hotels,” said Alan Roberts, global head, Embassy Suites by Hilton. “Its ideal location allows both business and leisure guests looking for a relaxed, upscale experience to feel right at home.”

The $40 million hotel & spa is located at the intersection of South New Braunfels Avenue and Southeast Military Drive.

“This is another landmark for Brooks and will serve as a fantastic gathering place for the South Side,” said Brooks Board Chairman Manuel Villa. “The hotel overlooks what will become The Greenline, a beautiful urban park that will provide refuge and recreation not just for Brooks residents but for hotel guests and travelers from afar.”

Boerne/San Antonio-based Phoenix Hospitality Group partnered with Brooks to develop the project. PHG has four Hilton properties throughout the region and serves as both the developer and Management Company for the hotel. Pape-Dawson Engineers served as the design consultant, SA Partnership served as architect and Jordan Foster Construction served as contractor.

“This hotel is a great opportunity for us to get in on the ground floor of a region that’s poised for phenomenal growth. Like our other properties, this will be a top-notch operation and we are confident it will be a great success,” said Ed McClure, CEO of Phoenix Hospitality Group.

Brooks Brooks is a growing, mixed-use community of more than 1,300 acres where people can live, work, learn and play. Since its inception, the community has attracted 30+ businesses that employ more than 3,000 people including Mission Solar, Mission Trail Baptist Hospital, DPT Laboratories, The University of Incarnate Word School of Osteopathic Medicine, VMC Call Center, Bridge PTS, the City/County Emergency Operations Center, the Brooks Academy of Science and Engineering Charter School, several market-rate apartment communities, and a variety of restaurants and retail stores.

For more information, visit brookscity-base.com.