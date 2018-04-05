Bexar County Sheriff’s office and DEA remove drugs and guns from city streets

On April 3, the Bexar County Sheriff’s office opened its doors to cameras and questions after a West Side drug bust that lead to narcotics and dangerous weapons being taken off the city streets. Joined by DEA Assistant Special Agent Frank Dante Sorianello, Sheriff Javier Salazar broke down the the contents of what was seized by the authorities.

“It totals to about 4.3 kilograms of heroin, 5.6 kilograms of methamphetamine, a quarter pound of cocaine, 20 grams of crack cocaine, the nine firearms that you see, three vehicles seized,” Sheriff Salazar stated. “This has an estimated street value of over one million dollars, and of course a large sum of cash, that to this point, has not been counted yet.”

A search warrant was carried out at 7 p.m. on April 2, on the 3900 block of Bay Street in the city’s Southwest Side where law officials moved in to apprehend Jimmy Zavala Jr. Officers on scene told reporters that Zavala was picked up on his way home with his AK-74 assault rifle on hand and loaded. For Sheriff Salazar the bust is huge, it not only meant a mid-level, polly drug, wholesale distributor off the streets, but violent weapons with the potential for destruction, would no longer be in the hands of criminals.

“Our job is to disrupt there is our day to day operation,” Salazar stated. “I can say without a doubt, having worked in covert operations, this was a big hit for us.”

Three shotguns, five handguns, and one assault rifle with two extended clips, were spread out next to a plethora of narcotics that the sheriff’s office and DEA cooperated together to remove off the streets. Little information was released on the methods the agencies used to bring Zavala to justice. According to both the Bexar County Sheriff’s office and the DEA, the investigation is still ongoing and could possibly lead to further arrest.

“We can’t sit on our laurels and pat ourselves on the back, the work continues,” Salazar said. “Rest assured, any time we get any information, no matter how small, it is looked in to, it is investigated and sometimes will lead to a bigger investigation all together.”

Zavala is currently being held at the Central Texas Detention Facility, operated by the GEO group, Inc, located at 218 South Laredo St.

Zavala is awaiting arraignment on federal narcotic charges.