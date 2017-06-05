Abbott signs four CPS bills into law

By Ximena Ramirez

Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 4, 5 and 7, as well as Senate Bill 11 into law on Wednesday at the Texas Department of Family Protective Services headquarters in Austin, aiming to reform Child Protective Services (CPS). This is the bipartisan response to the governor’s 2017 State of the State Address, which made reforming the child welfare system a top priority.

“If ever we’ve had an emergency item, this is it. And I’m declaring CPS reform my first emergency item. If you do nothing else this session, cast a vote to save the life of a child,” Gov. Abbott said during his speech in January.

Last year, more than 100 children in Texas died who had cases opened with CPS, and nearly 1,000 children aged out of the system without being placed in a permanent home. These alarming numbers can be attributed to the shortage of social workers and the lack of monetary funds that prevent relatives of children from adopting their own kin.

On Wednesday, Abbott signed:

House Bill 4 will allocate $350 a month to families who wish to adopt children related to them.

House Bill 5 makes the Department of Family and Protective Services a standalone agency, which will report directly to the governor.

House Bill 7 will change the judicial process between the courts and the state's child welfare agency, and the manner in which families are reunited.

Senate Bill 11 will create a "community based care"

Anais Biera, vice president of the Children Shelter in San Antonio, believes these investments will insure that foster care children are able to have access to timely medical care, as well as a permanent housing.

“Texas is a geographically and culturally diverse. What is best for a child in the Rio Grande might not be the same for a child from San Antonio. Evidence shows that what is best for a child is what is close to home,” said Biera.

The aid granted by House Bill 4 was crafted to meet the needs of children economically and psychologically. The monetary amount will serve as a relief to prospective adoptive families who are unable to pay for the child’s living essentials and alleviate some of the relocation trauma since children will take shelter with relatives.

The Family and Protective Service Council will restore its ability to create rules and policies for the department as stated in House Bill 5. This is in hopes that each case will be resolved in a timely manner as each investigation of neglect or medical situation will be handled by the department. The Health and Human Services Commissions will also be involved by deciding what health data will be noted in the child’s medical record.

Legislation of the House Bill 7 will deal with ensuring that allegations are evidence-based and children will not be separated if parents are charged with a nonviolent misdemeanor or if their parents have a low income. Additionally, courts will not be able to mandate mental health treatment without advisory from a healthcare professional.

Lastly, Senate Bill 11 will model the foster care system after a “community based care,” which intends to find a home for a child close to his or her original home. The familiarity of going to the same school district and not being around new surroundings will ease Post Traumatic Stress symptoms. Local and nonprofit organizations such as churches will now have the ability to oversee and manage cases.

The laws will go into effect on September.