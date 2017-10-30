$400,000 awarded to four Local Nonprofits by Impact San Antonio

Impact San Antonio awarded $100,000 each to four nonprofits including Northside Education Foundation/Construction Careers Academy, The Magik Theatre, Project MEND and The Ecumenical Center. The grants were announced during the organization’s Grant Award Night on October 25 at the Whitley Theological Center at the Oblate School of Theology.

“For the second consecutive year, Impact SA has awarded four $100,000 grants through the strength of over 400 members, making a significant difference by empowering the nonprofit community through their collective generosity,” said Beverley McClure, Impact SA president. “All of our other finalists will each receive a $12,000 support grant.”

Eight finalists were selected from Impact SA’s five focus areas: Arts & Culture; Education; Family; Health & Wellness; and Environment, Recreation & Preservation.

Northside Education Foundation/Construction Careers s awarded in the Education category. Construction Careers Academy (CCA) is the premier construction industry magnet school in Northside Independent School District. Students at CCA complete a rigorous, TEA accredited, high school curriculum, in addition to designing and building fully inhabitable tiny homes and earning industry recognized certifications.

“With the support of Impact San Antonio, CCA will add additional credential offerings for students, become the first high school in the nation to offer a Department of Labor Apprenticeship program to students, and construct a dedicated IMPACT Home which will be used to promote and share CCA’s innovative program model,” said Kyle Baker, grants coordinator, Grants and Recognition Department.

The Magik Theatre was awarded in the Arts & Culture category. “This award is the foundational building block to make our performance venue at Beethoven Hall more accessible and ADA compliant,” said Frank Villani, chief executive officer, adding that grant funds will enable the theatre to upgrade its restrooms, wheelchair access ramp, lobby and seating.

“Magik continues to find new ways to serve families with special needs children, and this grant will ensure they experience our literature-based performances in a comfortable, safe environment,” he said.

Project MEND was awarded in the Health & Wellness category. “The award will be used to improve the quality of life for those living with disability,” said Cathy Valdez, executive director for Project MEND. “Our plan is to purchase two new delivery trucks and a medical equipment sanitation machine that will expand our reach in South Texas and increase our efficiency in the collection, refurbishment and distribution of medical equipment to those living with disability. Lives will be impacted by improved mobility, independence, and self-sufficiency.”

The Ecumenical Center was awarded in the Environment, Recreation & Preservation category. Grant funds will be used to construct The Seeds of Hope Garden which will transform an area in the back of The Ecumenical Center into an outdoor therapeutic nature space to be used for counseling, education and support groups. Funds will also be used to create a Service Animal Therapy Park with water, irrigation and benches, as well as a dry creek, landscaping for the butterfly garden, trash and recycling receptacles, rustic benches, wood fencing, a sound system, lighting and signage. In addition, 6,600 more individuals are expected to benefit from The Seeds of Hope Garden.

The remaining four finalists – Family Violence Prevention Services, Urban-15 Group, SA Christian Hope Resource Center and Triple H Equitherapy Center – will each receive $12,000 support grants from the remaining balance of the funds.

Impact SA is an all-female philanthropic organization. Women join as members, either individually or in groups up to four, contributing $1,000 annually with 100 percent of donations pooled to create multiple $100,000 grants awarded to nonprofits in one of the five focus areas.

For more information, visit www.impactsanantonio.org or call (210) 617-3280.