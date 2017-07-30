Yoga entrepreneur innovates in wellness and therapy

Yoga therapy is slowly becoming a different approach to healing from physical or mental maladies rather than the typical deluge of prescriptions.

While there are several studios that practice yoga therapy, MelMarie Yoga uses this different form of “medicine” to not only alleviate issues including Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), back pain, addiction and other issues, but for her clients to move forward on their own.

Melissa Aguirre, MelMarie Yoga therapist and co-author of “The Innate Design,” not only offers yoga therapy, but also chakra therapy, holistic consulting and even reiki/energy consultations.

Yoga Therapy treats the causes of imbalance or illness by developing mindful movement to heal mind, body and spirit; and chakra therapy is a holistic model that restores energetic deficiency within a chakra that causes inflammation, stress, malady, mental block or dysfunction within the mind and body.

“Yoga came to me during a time of crisis, which is often similar to a lot of people and I started practicing to use it as a way to disassociate with issues going on in high school,” said Aguirre to La Prensa. “It’s not about completely recovering or becoming immune to issues, it’s about self-care and nourishment. Yoga is alchemy to its core because it alleviates the mind, body and breath.”

Aguirre’s journey started at the age of 15 when she was going through a time of grief. By the time she was 18, she was a yoga teacher who was working towards developing a therapeutic coping mechanism for students to heal from various difficulties.

As an Army spouse, one of her priorities is to accommodate service members suffering from PTSD, addiction to prescription medication and other issues arising from military service. According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), 21.5 million American adults (ages 12 and older) battled a substance use disorder in 2014. According to the Department of Veteran Affairs, an estimated 30 percent of Vietnam veterans have had some form of PTSD in their lifetime in a 2016 study.

“When we treat our body [with only external substances] we begin to dilute the natural pharmacy in the brain and the body is constantly striving for homeostasis,” continued Aguirre. “We have this natural healing pharmacy in the body. What is fantastic about yoga or the activation of the neurotransmitters in the brain is that it’s not about getting rid of the pain. It’s about connecting within. If we resist pain, there is disconnect.”

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), about one in four people in the U.S. have tried non-conventional therapy and insurance companies are starting to notice.

Companies such as Aetna and Medicare may cover or reimburse yoga therapy provided by a licensed medical professional such as a nurse, physical therapist or psychotherapist. There is also some worker compensation and auto insurance providers that subsidize yoga therapy costs and even gym memberships.

If one is self-employed and has a Health Savings Account (HSA), it can be used to pay for yoga therapy visits. The same applies for an employer-funded Health Reimbursement Arrangement (HRA), stated John Kepner, the executive director of the International Association of Yoga Therapists (IAYT).

Although the U.S. is still mired in a healthcare debate, numerous companies are examining ways to allow yoga therapy to be covered or reimbursed.

For her part, Aguirre is continuing her mission to treat the myriad concerns of her clients and is getting positive reviews for her work.

“Through her program, she showed me how restorative yoga could help me relax and increase my flexibility,” stated Chris Uggiano from the Wounded Warrior Project on Aguirre’s website. “She also taught me about using yoga as a meditation technique to help with physical and mental issues. I am now sleeping better, have more energy throughout the day and I am performing better in my running and triathlons. I would recommend that everyone do her class.”

With her continued success, Aguirre would like to pass on her knowledge to those who are interested in yoga teacher training. She will hold her 200 hour Adaptive Flow Yoga Teacher Training in late January until October of 2018 to those interested in teaching, learning the history, the science and practical applications of yoga, holistic wellness and lifestyle choices.

For more information about Aguirre or about the training, visit www.melmarieyoga.com.