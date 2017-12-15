VIA rides into improvement milestone

VIA Metropolitan Transit celebrated a major milestone with the dedication of its new “Next-Gen” bus stop improvement on Wednesday making it number 1,000.

The shelter, at the intersection of Hays and Mittman on the city’s East Side, is part of VIA’s ongoing Passenger Amenities Improvement Program that includes the enhancement of 1,000 existing bus stops throughout the VIA service area. With the completion of this stop, VIA now provides sheltered locations for 95 percent of boardings throughout its system.

In keeping with VIA’s ongoing commitment to support local, small, and minority-owned businesses, nearly all of the contracts awarded for VIA’s Passenger Amenities Program went to locally owned businesses and certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBE) or Small Business Enterprises (SBE).

“A system this size to get to 95 percent is pretty much unheard of, but it reflects on the commitment and board in the staff of VIA to provide comfort to our customers,” said VIA CEO and president Jeffrey C. Arndt. “People say we are a bus company, but we are much more than that. We provide a connection that empowers and enriches lives”

The program goal of 1,000 new bus shelters system-wide was set in mid-2014.

Streamlined and modern, the new next-gen shelter design provides comfortable, covered seating and sidewalk and ADA improvements to assist all passengers in making travel safer and connections smoother. In 2018, VIA will begin retrofitting next-gen shelters with solar-powered lighting for added comfort and visibility.

The shelter program had a total project cost of $12.4 million. Approximately 73 percent of the work done in connection with the program went to DBE or SBE companies.

“Transportation is a key to economic vitality. We know that world class communities invest in world transit systems,” explained Celeste Alana Brown, District 2 director of communications and engagement. “VIA continues to set the bar high to continue to be good stewards of our environment all year round.”

When Councilman Shaw was on the campaign trail running for office, one of the common concerns he heard from residents, constituents and his friends, was the need for frequent services in the San Antonio bus system. City Council has made a down payment with an investment, starting this fiscal year for new increased frequency on nine routes and nine corridors in the VIA system.

With new services coming in January for the MLK and New Braunfels route, District 2 is going to see further improved services. To make transportation more convenient, VIA also launched its new goMobile app earlier this year to allow bus and VIAtrans patrons to purchase fares using their smartphone, and activate them when they are ready to ride.

Stop number 1,000 is also adjacent to a San Antonio Housing Authority (SAHA) project and features a unique roof panel honoring the 1952 graduating class of St. Philip’s College. For VIA, it was also crucial to put it on this specific location for students and faculty from St. Phillip’s College to not only enjoy the ride; but to also embrace on being on a cornerstone of one of the oldest and most diverse community colleges in the nation.

St. Phillips College has the distinction of being the only college in the entire country that is federally designated as being both a black institution and a Hispanic serving institution.

“It’s fitting that the legacy of our academic institution be memorialized with a special feature added to the roof of this new bus shelter here at Hays and Midmont. It honors the contribution and legacy of its graduates and all its students,” said Dr. Mordecai Brownlee, St. Philip’s College vice president of Student Success.