Venture X jumps into S.A.’s future workspace

Venture X, a breakout new flexible workspace concept for businesses and professionals, has recently opened its doors in San Antonio.

The facility, located at 18911 Hardy Oak, is a 20,000-square-foot facility that features high-tech meeting rooms, 24/7 key card access, networking events, and a café and lounge area. As the business growth of San Antonio continues on its projected upward trend, Venture X offers a host of workspace options that caters to a broad spectrum of professionals.

From entrepreneurs launching their small brands, to large companies seeking a flexible work environment that will enhance employee performance, Venture X offers a community for all size businesses. Venture X San Antonio is the first franchise location and the flagship Texas location.

“I am glad everyone is out here to open the third location in San Antonio. It is one of the most desirable locations in the country,” said Venture X CEO David Diamond. “We are happy to show people can choose to work wherever they want to in the world; and we want to make sure that we are creating and designing a place where people want to come and enjoy working, seeing and doing what they love.”

Co-working spaces are emerging as the new standard with corporate employees seeking the comfort of a freelancer, but with amenities of a traditional office. By 2020, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that 40 percent of the workforce will need workspaces outside of the home.

In 2014, the tech sector brought $9.7 billion to San Antonio and employed nearly 14,000 people engaged in IT services, and another 3,600 in tech products, stated the Texas Workforce Commission. The Kauffman Foundation stated that San Antonio has jumped from number 20 to number nine in entrepreneurial growth from 2015-2016. As of 2015, San Antonio’s startup was ranked number 10 in the country.

Daniel Chavez, vice president of the San Antonio Economic Development Foundation (SAEDF), stated that this new venture is an opportunity for San Antonio to grow and showcase the entrepreneurial market it offers.

“We have a stable economy that makes sense for folks to offload their costs from California or wherever it may be,” Chavez expounded. “We have increasing entrepreneur activity with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and this opportunity presents San Antonio with an ambulant future that is scalable.”

Venture X originated in Naples, Florida in 2012 and is now headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida. The company is the latest addition to United Franchise Group family brands, a team with 30 years of experience. With their education in entrepreneurship, the company regards San Antonio as a desirable place to start a new business.

“This is an important time in the city’s history. It’s exciting things, like this facility, that a collaboration is an engine that drives success; and that is not only the idea of co-working, it is also a model that we can apply in our entire city,” said Chris Stewart, chief of staff for District 8 Councilman Ron Nirenberg.