Valentine’s Day festivities take swing at the Pearl

For those who do not have Valentine’s Day plans, consider yourselves in luck as the Pearl hosts the ‘Month of Love’ consisting of romantic programming, shopping and dining specials.

To celebrate all things love, the Pearl will offer every inch of their vicinity to provide couples, friends and families with the opportunity to enjoy themselves during the month of February. Here are some events you could not miss:

Events at the Pearl:

Sound Cream returns to Pearl Park on Valentine’s Day, Wednesday, Feb. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. SoundCream Airstream will host DJ JJ Lopez with his own take on all things love-inspired music.

The music series Canciones; Love Songs returns to Pearl Park on Friday, Feb. 23 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m with live music from Tje Austin & Alyson Alonzo.

Enjoy all-day happy hour every Monday at Bottling Department. During February, The Bar at Bottling Department will have handcrafted mimosas, specialty sangrias, local beer and wines carefully selected by the team at High Street Wine Co.

Shop at the Pearl:

Come to Curio at Hotel Emma for unique locally made gifts for your Valentine.

Adelante Boutique has new, lightweight sweaters in stock by Wooden Ships, which make dressing for the occasion effortless.

Niche will be selling cute little stoneware gift hearts and dishes as well as “kiss” scarves.

Dine and Drink at the Pearl:

Bakery Lorraine will offer a variety of mouthwatering red and pink hued desserts and sweets. This includes Strawberry Pop Hearts (a heart shaped spin on their handmade “pop tarts”), Red Fruit Tart, Grapefruit Tiramisu, Cherry Pistachio Tart, Raspberry Rose Japonaise, Chocolate Caramel Tart, Chocolate Pear Tart and Tuxedo Macarons.

Boiler House will feature a special “Whiskey is for Lovers” menu on Valentine’s evening accompanied by whiskey flights. Savory items include Gulf Oysters, Caramelized Diver Scallops and Warm Chocolate Pecan Pie with Brown Sugar Bourbon ice cream.

The Granary ‘Cue and Brew is offering a three-course pre fixe dinner on Valentine’s Day from 5:30 to 10:00 p.m. for $55 per person (+tax/tip). Each guest will choose a Welcome, Savor and Stay Courses from a specially selected menu for the evening including items such as Smoked Pork Belly, Barbecued Duck Breast, Buttermilk Chess Pie and more.

The Granary also has a new seasonal beer on tap, ideal for chocolate lovers: Imperial Mocha Stout.

Bud’s Southern Rotisserie is hosting a “Cochon de Love” pig roast on President’s Day, Monday, February 19th from 1 to 4:00 p.m. A grill will be set up at the Humble House location during Farmer’s Market.

High Street Wine Co. will be celebrating Pearl’s ‘Month of Love’ with two unique wine flights that will run through the entire month. The first flight, ‘Riddle Me This,”’ will be an exploration into the major styles of sparkling wine made by the Champagne Method. The second flight, ‘Liquid Dessert,’ has three different dessert wines that are distinctly different. Each flight will be paired with a small treat alongside, and discounts will apply to those who order in ‘pairs.’

For more information, please visit http://www.atpearl.com.