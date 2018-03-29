USAA grant earmarked for military families

USAA has awarded $102,500 to One in Five Minds to help military families learn more about children’s mental health.

One in Five Minds has created free resources for parents, including articles, videos and handbooks online at www.1in5minds.org. The resources are designed for military families who are active duty, who have been discharged or retired.

The site will cover subjects specific to military families, including dealing with children’s strong emotions; warning signs of mental illness; helping a child cope with a parent’s deployment or PTSD; and seeking help in Bexar County and the surrounding areas. Other topics include preparing a child for a move and helping a child when a parent is wounded. The website will add new content monthly, including articles and videos from experts.

“Our goal is that all military parents know the warning signs of children’s mental illness and are better informed about how to get help,” said Fred Hines, president and CEO of Clarity Child Guidance Center. “Because USAA recognized the need for this service and provided support, we’ll be able to reach many more children and families who need assistance.”

The funding will help One in Five Minds educate families to reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness, one of the top barriers to treatment. Clarity CGC has experienced an increase in patients using military benefits in the last several years. However, the numbers are misleading because many families will pay out of pocket for services to avoid creating a record for their child’s mental health treatment.

According to the Blue Star Families’ 2017 Annual Military Family Lifestyle survey, time away from family as a result of military service is the top concern among 46 percent of respondents, surpassing “Pay and Benefits,” the top concern since 2013. Forty percent of military members had experienced six or more months of separation from their families in the last 18 months; one-third of currently serving military members have experienced at least 25 percent of the last 16 years away from their families.

More than half, 54 percent, of military parents say their children had experienced separation anxiety, worry and/or sleeping problems as a result of a service member’s deployment. An estimated 49 percent reported that their child had demonstrated behavior problems, such as acting out, irritability and/or aggression.

The survey also found that the top reason for leaving the military among those planning to exit service in the next two years, with the exception of retirement, is concern about the impact of military service on family.

“We have a deep respect for military families in San Antonio, but I think we do not have an understanding for what that family goes through,” said Michele Brown, vice-president of marketing and development for Clarity CGC. “We know that kids are treated early, they become resilient adults. We recognize that this population needs special support.”

In addition to providing resources to help military families, the grant also provides funding for Clarity CGC to train mental health professionals on better understanding the military experience. Trainings include Continuing Education Unit (CEU) presentations and professional workshops at Claritycon.

Clarity CGC offers a full range of services for children and teenagers experiencing emotional and behavioral problems, serving nearly 8,000 children each year. Clarity CGC offers the region’s largest concentration of child and adolescent psychiatrists, with its onsite affiliation with Southwest Psychiatric Physicians. The center is also a teaching hospital for The UT Health San Antonio and Baylor College of Medicine.

“This grant is critically important as one in five children suffer from mental illness, which amounts to 80,000 in Bexar County. We are ready to help these families to raise awareness and educate the community, parents, professionals, and leaders about mental illness,” concluded Brown.

Follow 1 in 5 Minds on Facebook or Twitter @1in5Minds or visit www.OneinFiveMinds.org. Follow Clarity CGC on Facebook or Twitter @claritycgc or visit www.ClarityCGC.org or call 887-676-KIDS (5437).