UIW commemorates 86 years of nursing education

The University of the Incarnate Word (UIW) Ila Faye Miller School of Nursing and Health Professions celebrated 86 years of collegiate nursing on Tuesday afternoon.

The celebration featured a presentation of the 2017 Sister Charles Marie Frank Distinguished Lecture, an academic poster display and followed by an important address for students and professors alike. Ann Kurth, PhD, CNM, MPH, FAAN, dean and professor of Nursing at Yale University presented “Planetary Health: Nursing’s Challenge in Preserving Human Health.

The annual event honored the leadership of Sr. Charles Marie Frank whose vision provided the foundation for the university’s outstanding nursing programs. Sr. Frank was a pioneer in bringing nursing in Texas from apprenticeship training to professional education by bringing a diploma-nursing program into the system of higher education at UIW in the 1940s. For over 30 years, the lecture has featured nursing professionals making outstanding contributions to nursing in research, education and practice.

“I see an increased number of more nursing students becoming educated at the baccalaureate, master and even at the doctoral level,” expounded Mary Hoke, UIW dean of Nursing at the Ila Faye Miller School of Nursing. “We are continuing our growth in the family nurse practitioner and psychiatric nurse practitioner program. Our outstanding education for our bachelors prepared nurses who are known throughout the city for their expertise.”

The bioscience and healthcare sectors are constantly growing in San Antonio with one out of six people employed in these fields, leading to a total of $30 billion dollars of annual economic impact. 60 percent of those workers are in health care and 40 percent work in related fields including biosciences, according to a study by Trinity University in 2013.

The bioscience and healthcare industry has added an average of 41,567 new jobs over the past decade, fueling San Antonio’s growth. This is a 40 percent increase over the decade, according to the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UTHSCSA).

“In San Antonio, we are seeing an increase in research, and nurses are gaining more leadership opportunities,” continued Hoke. “The city is moving towards an inter-professional healthcare team approach where the physician, nurse, pharmacist, physical therapist are all working together to take care of the patient so that people do not come back and forth.”

In order to keep students in the healthcare field, UIW has seen an increase in the number of students graduating from the nursing practice program that started in January of 2011. The university also has the first psychiatric mental nurse practitioner program with a doctorate level in the state of Texas, followed by the family nurse practitioner, which was the second in the state.

On average, 50 to 60 percent of students that graduated are Hispanic adding to the growing number of minorities entering the healthcare field.

Dr. Kurth’s lecture ended the program by advising students to be mindful about the future of global warming and natural disasters, and how that can affect healthcare. Climate change affects the social and environmental determinants of health – clean air, safe drinking water, sufficient food and secure shelter. Between 2030 and 2050, climate change is expected to cause approximately 250,000 additional deaths per year, from malnutrition, malaria, and diarrhea and heat stress, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

She advised students to be mindful about energy efficiency to not only work with patients and families, but also local decision makers to educate them with the effects of global warming.

“I want students to take part in the fact that they have the skills and the passion to do good on the world to make a difference in this topic,” said Dr. Kurth to La Prensa. “It really will rely on this generation to be working in health systems and our political systems to ensure that we make a healthier planet.”