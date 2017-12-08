Tricentennial announces 2018 festivities

Locals and tourists are invited to ring in 2018 and kick off the yearlong 300th anniversary with a New Year’s Eve celebration and free outdoor concert on Dec. 31 at Hemisfair Park.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg along with the Spurs Coyote, the interim Director for SA300 Carlos Contreras and CEO/president of Visit San Antonio Casandra Matej announced the exciting details of the Celebrate 300 festival Wednesday morning. The Tricentennial corporate sponsors, partners, and community supporters include H-E-B, AT&T and UTSA among many others.

“We will be focusing on the pillars that will center on four key initiatives: Arts and Culture, Education and History, Community Service and Commemorative Week which is mark your calendars May 1 through May 6,” said Mayor Nirenberg. “Tricentennial initiatives will allow San Antonio residents and visitors to choose from hundreds of partner events and service opportunities to honor our rich history and offer ways to be a part of this progress.”

The event footprint occupies a significant portion of Hemisfair, including Yanaguana Garden, which will be transformed for the evening into the Tricentennial Garden.

Starting at 4 p.m. on Dec. 31, families will enjoy free admission to the festival grounds featuring interactive art, games, face painters, caricature artists, inflatable obstacle courses, music and live theatrical performances. There will also be an outdoor cinema featuring popular movies like “Big,” “Home Alone,” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

Grammy-nominated American rock band REO Speedwagon and four-time Grammy award winner Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo will headline. The lineup of regional and local talent includes The Last Bandoleros, Little Joe y la Familia, Bidi Bidi Banda, and Sam Riggs, who participated in today’s announcement by offering an upbeat, musical glimpse into his Celebrate 300 set.

An 80-foot Ferris wheel will sit at the center of the event allowing the opportunity to see the future rolling in. Magik Theatre actors will host on-stage performances throughout the festival.

Celebrate 300 will end festivities with a midnight fireworks show that includes special lighting and pyrotechnics from multiple launch points that will appear over both the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center and the Tower of the Americas. The 20-minute fireworks show will be set to a musical score created specifically for the Tricentennial.

Throughout the event, there will be security with San Antonio Police Department and San Antonio Park Police providing event security. There will also be bag checks and screening at all four entrances to the festival.

“We have a tremendous 2018 ahead of us in San Antonio,” said Contreras. “We love to party and we want everyone in San Antonio to have fun in 2018. Next year, will be a celebration of our historical past, the grand city it is today and our future.”

The Tricentenntial will bring in new visitors from all around the world with an economic impact study showing an additional 263,000 visitors to our city in 2018, according to Mayor Nirenberg. This will generate an impact of $119 million. On average, there are 34 million annual visitors in San Antonio.

Bexar County is also preparing for the celebration with the completion of the first phase of the San Pedro Creek Improvements Project, expected to be completed in May 2018. The first phase will flow with four miles of paseos, 11 acres of landscaped area and 30 acres removed from floodplain.

Eight street bridges will be replaced and six new pedestrian bridges will be built while six existing bridges are rehabilitated. Sixty thousand linear feet of new walls and three new channel gates will also help to make the first phase memorable.

Casandra Matej, President and CEO of Visit San Antonio, announced the organization’s $3.5 million commitment to the Tricentennial. Matej also commented how the Tricentennial celebration is truly a community event that will positively impact hotels, restaurants, retail stores, entertainment venues and numerous other industries throughout 2018.

Matej also unveiled the Texas Monthly December issue featuring San Antonio with a Tricentennial message. The cover serves as an invitation for the magazine’s more than two million readers to join San Antonio in reflecting the influence the city.

“Visit San Antonio has been making sure that travel agents, visitors and media across the country and around the world are aware of the celebration of 2018. An early result of these efforts that recently were announced San Antonio was selected as one of the National Geographic travelers 21 best of the world destinations,” said Matej.

More information on Celebrate 300 is available at SanAntonio300.org. Timely and immediate updates will be shared on the website, including VIA Park & Ride information and event rideshare details and designated pick-up locations.