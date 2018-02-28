Trailer offers trendy time warp

When Colin Bass and Natalie Medina started dating, little did they know their companionship would lead to not only a marriage, but also a clothing business endeavor.

Grey Moon Vintage, located at 2202 Broadway Street, is a mobile business that offers vintage clothing and accessories all inside a 1969 Avion Travelcade trailer. The store carries a curated selection of men’s and women’s vintage clothing from the 1960s through the early 1990s, accessories and home goods. The couple even carries an in-house brand of candles that are handmade locally by Natalie and her sister, Lori.

In order to pick the right inventory for their store, Medina tries on the clothes first to see if it is wearable and if the condition is fragile. She also looks into what is trending, but with a nostalgic twist.

“We definitely have a concept that Natalie has created in the shop and we stick [close to that],” said Bass. “At first, we were getting 30s and 40s pieces and noticed that they were pretty small and lacked functionality for a modern day person. If Natalie has a hard time fitting into it, then it is too tight.”

When the couple was dating, they both had plans to start their own business, but did not know which direction to take. With Medina’s Pilipino background, Bass wanted to open a food truck that served delicious Filipino food.

However, Medina disagreed and wanted to do something a little more intimate. With experience in retail, Medina knew she wanted to make her own shop that involved clothing and styling, a dream she had since the age of 16.

With a final decision, they officially became a business in 2016 and started out at a pop-up shop at Blue star, then Alta Vista Skate Shop. Then, they got a phone call from Richter Goods to have a storefront in a shipping container.

However, Grey Moon faced a hurdle with the City of San Antonio in 2017, being cited under C-3, which prohibits outside storage. With a honeymoon to Iceland coming up, they decided to have a mobile storefront inside a vintage trailer.

“We scrambled to break everything down to empty our shipping container all while scouring the internet to find our dream trailer and packing and preparing to leave the country. We bought our trailer a few days before we left and began renovating it as soon as we returned,” said the store’s website.

As a business, Medina was also on a mission to welcome in guests without feeling the pressure to buy something. She also wanted them to make a conscious purchase that does not involve “fast fashion.”

Fast fashion is created by designers or studios to expedite runway trends to stores to have a revolving inventory. These items are often made outside the United States with poor quality that does not make the item last long.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), 15.1 million tons of textiles were generated in 2013, of which 12.8 million were discarded. The rest floods landfills, where consumers send 13 trillion tons of our clothes to landfills in the U.S. alone where they sit for 200 years leaving toxic chemicals and dyes to contaminate local soil and groundwater.

“Vintage clothes offer a lot of great aspects because it is ethically sourced, American made and you are getting these unique pieces compared to other big chains,” said Medina. “I feel like they make clothes today just to sit on the hanger. Clothes from the 60s, 70s and 80s have standards with good quality, made to last. Some 40 years-old t-shirts are still impeccable.”