Toyota awards $1.7 million to second CAST Tech location

The Toyota USA Foundation granted $1.7 million to Southwest Independent School District’s Southwest Legacy High School tech program, opening next school year.

The grant will go directly towards providing classrooms with conveyors, robotics and other technology enhancing the district’s programs through “smart” classrooms and labs and specialized program spaces. The curriculum will focus on advanced manufacturing, engineering, global enterprise, logistics and energy. This will expand the education in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

This will be the second Centers for Applied Science and Technology (CAST Tech) campus in San Antonio focused on offering college coursework embedded in classroom curriculums, internships, job shadowing, mentoring, summer job opportunities, guaranteed interviews for graduates and project-based learning. In August 2018, SWISD will open the program to surrounding districts and higher education partners, welcoming 150 students. Total enrollment at CAST is expected to reach 600 students by 2022.

“The future of technology and the eyes of America will be right here in South San Antonio,” expounded Mario Lozoya, director of Government Relations and External affairs at Toyota. “This is a great investment because it is needed; it is specific, problem-solving for the community and community engagement. We have manufacturing robot arms and detailed vehicles that will need assistance from the future workforce of America.”

Toyota, the second largest automaker in the world, currently employs around 350,000 people worldwide and around 5,200 in Texas. Toyota’s overall investment throughout its Texas facilities totals $5.1 billion. In 2015, Toyota donated $3.2 million in philanthropic efforts towards the state.

“I am so grateful that Toyota is committed to education and the workforce, and coming up with strategies that will make a difference,” said Mayor Ivy Taylor. “San Antonio is a globally competitive city where every single resident is connected to opportunities for prosperity. Toyota’s financial support will go towards an emerging industry, develop future workers and educate our next generation of leaders.”

STEM curriculums directly affect an estimated 2 million STEM-related jobs in the next decade that could go unfilled, stated The Manufacturing Institute. For every one job in advanced manufacturing, there is an additional two and a half jobs for local goods and services; and for every $1 invested in advanced manufacturing; there is an additional $1.37 cents in additional value.

The demand for the STEM field has increased for the past decade and Mayor Taylor has been a strong proponent expanding the curriculum across the city. STEM programs encourage the study of fields including cyber security, engineering, and energy to become professionals because 60 percent of American jobs will require STEM-related degrees and training by 2020.

One of the students that will take away a memorable experience from Toyota’s contribution and San Antonio’s growing tech culture is 11th-grader Manuel Arteaga. Through the support from his family, other students and spending hours on projects, Arteaga stated that he striving for a future that includes technology.

“I have been in the Southwest Legacy engineering team for two years,” said 17-year old Arteaga. “I’ve studied what STEM truly is and worked with a group of individuals who share the same aspiration in the STEM field. [This program] has allowed me to go to any program, which leads to a full scholarship opportunity. It’s something I am going to be thankful for the rest of my life.”