‘Tour to Inspire’ initiates National Bike Month

May is National Bike Month and to start off right, cyclist Hector Picard pedaled into San Antonio to around 300 cyclists during his “Tour to Inspire” on Tuesday to show people that anything is possible.

Picard is on a mission to pedal through a 31-day bicycle tour through six states, including Texas, to persuade people of all ages and abilities to live life to the fullest. As always, Picard’s special mission will be to inspire physically challenged children to reach their full potential.

The cyclist will present medals that fellow athletes have won to children at hospitals and rehabilitation facilities throughout the tour. The child awarded on this special event was 4-year-old Alenni Martinez, who suffers from cerebral palsy. Cerebral palsy (CP) is a group of chronic disorders that affect the ability to control movement and is visible during the first few years of life.

“I started the racing for two championships since last year, every different medal that I get goes to a child, that includes the Iron Man in Hawaii and the Boston Marathon two weeks ago,” Picard told La Prensa. “The medals are not important to me; it is the experience and knowing that I can give it to someone that would appreciate it to make it worthwhile.”

As a father of four and a grandfather of three, seeing a child go through an injury has inspired Picard to move forward with the tour.

In 1992, Picard almost lost his life to an electrical accident that left him with severe burns and unable to move his arms. Doctors gave him hope that he will be able to function again through hard work and therapy, including buttoning his shirt, brushing his hair and feeding himself.

However, at age of 24, he decided to start his new life as a bi-lateral amputee. Through motivation and determination, Picard has competed in more than 150 triathlons; and was the first double-arm amputee to complete in the famed Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii. He has also founded DontStopLiving.org, an organization designed to inspire others to live life to the fullest no matter the obstacles.

“At first it was a challenge, and then a form of therapy. It just took off for me as a career for the love and getting out there to inspire people,” continued Picard. “I would advise children to just stick with [physical rehabilitation]. It’s going to take hard work and obstacles to get your life back; but there is going to be a lot of excitement being independent.”

Living proof of the notion that everything is possible, Picard continues to push through all perceived limits and inspire countless people around the globe. With help from Picard, San Antonio is also a city that welcomes encouragement to move forward with pedestrian friendly roads to not only get from point A to point B, but to also boost exercise activity.

For more information, visit wwwdontstopliving.org.